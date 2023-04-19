TeraSky Wins 2023 VMware Partner Value Award for the EMEA Region

TeraSky Recognized for Driving Business Growth and ROI with VMware Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky today announced it has been awarded the 2023 VMware Partner Value Award for EMEA. This honor in VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards recognizes TeraSky for delivering business growth through the use of VMware solutions, and for providing customers with high-value results and support.

"TeraSky had a significant impact in helping customers quickly reimagine their businesses and reinvent their services to keep the economy moving forward," said Petra Heinrich Liedtke, vice president, Partner & Commercial Organization, EMEA, VMware. "In a year where we collectively had to navigate a new normal, TeraSky was a force for positive change—helping customers to adapt, stabilize, and emerge more resilient amid an unpredictable market. VMware is proud of the value TeraSky continuously delivers to its customers."

TeraSky is specifically recognized for outstanding performance in solving a client's non-optimal architecture for its large-scale deployment in a multi-cloud environment, which caused increasing spend automatically and linearly. To tackle the problem, TeraSky introduced a FinOps managed service based on VMware Aria Cost powered by CloudHealth with multi-pronged strategies that resulted in a total savings of 39% in compute, database, and networking savings – roughly $500K AAR.

"We are deeply honored to accept this award! This is TeraSky's seventh VMware award in five years, and a testament to our commitment to helping organizations adapt, innovate, and succeed in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape," remarked Ofir Abekasis, TeraSky CEO. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with VMware and look forward to driving even more value for our customers in the years to come."

About the VMware Partner Achievement Awards

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

About TeraSky

TeraSky, a global provider of multi-cloud, cloud-native, and modern IT innovative technology solutions, helps companies across all industries overcome top complexities and business challenges through careful study and understanding of business needs and goals. TeraSky solutions are value-driven and combine enterprise-grade maturity and cloud-native agility to deliver the most valuable outcomes of reliability, efficiency, compliance, speed, adaptability, and fast time-to-market. Our engineering team's knowledge, top-tier certifications, and uncompromising commitment to excellence are key enablers in delivering desired results for on-prem, multi-cloud, application infrastructure, platform engineering, and digital workspace needs. TeraSky's managed services organization helps our customers operate more efficiently and creates significant and sustainable business impacts.

