Zenpack Celebrates First iF Design Award Wins in Three Categories

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenpack, a full-service packaging solutions company, and partner agency Haptik Studio have recently been recognized with three iF Design Awards, two in the Medicine / Pharmaceuticals Packaging category and one in the Packaging UX category. This marks both companies' first achievements at the iF Design Award.

Founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., iF Design celebrates outstanding design and promotes social engagement in design across the globe. Zenpack and Haptik earned recognition for their joint effort from 133 renowned design experts, amidst a competition of some 11,000 entries submitted from 56 countries.

"We are honored to receive the iF Design Award for all three of our submitted projects," said Zenpack Co-Founder & Creative Director Leo Chao. "Our ethos focuses on innovation, functionality, and sustainability, and winning this prestigious award validates and reflects our dedication to these values."

The winning submissions include Aura and Zenlock , two distinct approaches to cannabis packaging. Aura focuses on an atypical brand identity based on four cannabis strains tailored for a personalized experience. Zenlock is the first all-paper rigid box solution in child-resistant cannabis packaging. The simple yet effective mechanism allows clients to focus on branding needs.

Brooklyn Robot Foundry helped secure the companies' final award. Zenpack worked with BRF to completely rebrand and overhaul their packaging to reach a wider audience. The packages are eco-friendly, designed for limitless content combinations, and feature built-in tools to incorporate the box into every project.

"We believe that good design can enhance lives and make a positive impact on the world," said Chao. "And we will continue to push the boundaries of design excellence in everything we do."

Explore all iF Design Award winners, past and present, at the iF Design Award winner's gallery.

About Zenpack

Zenpack elevates brands with functional, beautiful, and sustainable packaging to create memorable unboxing experiences, share knowledge, and advance the packaging industry for a better tomorrow. The company's global network ensures each project's success throughout the entire packaging strategy—from design and structural engineering to fulfillment and channel compliance. For more information, visit www.zenpack.us .

About Haptik Studio

Haptik focuses on constructing, designing, and crafting experiences that extend beyond sight to engage all the senses and make lasting impressions. The studio supports clients by developing brand missions and transforming personalities into an articulate, multi-channel narrative. For more information, visit www.haptikstudio.com .

