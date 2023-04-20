Blood Centers of America Recognizes Partners for Innovative Thinking to Address Blood Shortage

Abbott, BD, and Fisher Healthcare receive Critical Infusion Award for their commitment to BCA members and patients

WEST WARWICK, R.I., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Centers of America (BCA) have awarded Abbott, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), and Fisher Healthcare the 2023 Critical Infusion Award in recognition of each partner's innovative solutions to address critical challenges associated with the nationwide blood shortage that has persisted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Blood Centers of America logo (PRNewsfoto/Blood Centers of America) (PRNewswire)

The Critical Infusion Award was created to honor BCA suppliers who helped our members overcome the unique challenges posed to the blood and plasma donation field, in addition to thanking and recognizing our partners for their dedication to serving patients. While the challenge is immense, the support of our donors, partners, and suppliers enables us to be the largest blood supply network in the U.S. and ensure donated blood reaches patients at hospitals and health systems nationwide.

"The need for blood is significant and donor levels remain lower than they were before the pandemic. We are especially concerned with the fact that we are not attracting donors in the younger age categories fast enough to ensure we maintain a sustainable blood supply well into the future," said Bill Block, President and CEO of Blood Centers of America, Inc. "BCA is pleased to recognize Abbott, BD, and Fisher Healthcare. We could not keep the level of critical supplies moving and serve our patients without their creative thinking and tireless efforts."

Shifting demographics are a notable cause that attribute to the lower number of blood donations. Older donors make up the largest percent of the donor pool, but as they lose eligibility with age, younger donors are not donating at the same levels to replenish the supply. With approximately 3% of the U.S. population donating blood each year, we are working tirelessly to attract more donors across the lifespan to maintain a long-term supply.

Here is a little bit more about each of the Critical Infusion Award recipients and their contributions:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader with a portfolio of life-changing technologies that span the healthcare space with businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generic medicines that service people around the world. BCA and its members recognize Abbott's efforts in improving the blood donation experience and attracting new and younger donors through the development of the mixed reality technology and the Give Blood, Get Back campaign

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care. BCA and its members recognize BD's efforts in providing priority allocation of blood collection tubes to ensure access to these critical supplies to our industry.

Fisher Healthcare, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is the world leader in serving science and is improving patient care and outcomes through leading healthcare solutions. BCA and its members recognize Fisher Healthcare's efforts in developing creative solutions to protect our allocation of critical supplies such as blood collection tubes and PPE products during a time of significant shortages in our industry.

About Blood Centers of America

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S., uniquely positioned to sustain, mobilize, and advocate for the nation's blood supply. Our 60+ independent community blood centers collect and distribute over 50% of the blood supply in the U.S., delivering reliable service with a profound commitment to the communities we serve.

SOURCE Blood Centers of America