BrokerTech Ventures Welcomes Industry-Leading Insurance Wholesaler

Jencap Joins BTV Platform and Mission

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, today announced the addition of its newest industry-leading insurance wholesaler partner, Jencap Group.

"We could not be more pleased to announce the addition of Jencap to our wholesaler community network. We view our carrier and wholesale partners as integral in terms of our overall strategy in building out BrokerTech Ventures — and specifically, our Innovation Tower," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and co-CEO of BTV. "Insurance companies are individually spending multi-millions of dollars each year in innovation, and we believe that BTV can be the convening platform to provide access into the unknowns, idea-sharing, investing, and distribution for the benefit of all."

The addition of these renowned insurance brands brings the BTV industry portfolio to 13 of the most sizable and innovative brokerage firms in North America and 16 of the most notable and respected insurance companies and wholesalers with both domestic and international presence.

"Jencap is committed to employing innovative technology solutions that improve our speed to market, operational efficiencies, data analytics, and the overall platform experience of our partners," said John LaCava, Jencap's Chief Operational Officer. "We look forward to collaborating with BTV members and insurtech companies to maintain our position in the marketplace as industry leaders."

In addition to its expansive broker and carrier partner portfolio, BTV now also represents 60 insurtech startups from around the world, inclusive of those in the U.S., Israeli, and Latin American accelerator programs, with investments and commercial engagements with many.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About Jencap Group

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: www.JencapGroup.com.

