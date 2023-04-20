EdgeEnergy Hosts Congressman Greg Landsman to Discuss EV Charging Infrastructure and Putting Electrified Transportation within Reach for All

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeEnergy, an innovative energy conversion technology company bringing EV charging within reach, hosted U.S. Congressman Greg Landsman (Ohio, District 1) for a tour of Edge's research and development and manufacturing facility last week in Cincinnati.

During his visit Congressman Landsman learned more about EdgeEnergy's innovative technology that makes it faster and cheaper to install DC Fast Chargers, reducing a barrier to adoption of EVs. They also discussed EdgeEnergy's plans to invest $150 million to hire more than 30 new team members and expand their manufacturing capacity in Ohio.

Congressman Landsman, who recently joined the House Small Business Committee, spent time with EdgeEnergy's leadership team to discuss how the lack of adequate power infrastructure in the country can be a roadblock to mainstream EV adoption.

"I am excited about what EdgeEnergy has developed," said Landsman. "Their technology has the potential to save businesses, individuals and governments in states like Ohio millions of dollars. It is another example of how our region is leading the way and fast becoming a hub of innovation in the Midwest."

As states like Ohio roll out their plans for EV Charging as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, part of the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021, EdgeEnergy is fast becoming a leader in alternatives to traditional power grid upgrades.

"We're honored and thrilled that Congressman Landsman made time to visit with us," said Greg York, Founder and CEO of EdgeEnergy. "His dedication to small business and his ability to gather leaders in a bi-partisan, non-political way to raise priorities and solve problems is huge for EdgeEnergy and our region."

Congressman Landsman was recently joined by Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to President Biden to highlight investments in Southwest Ohio from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which will bring $1.385 billion in federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge replacement project.

"Like our critical bridge and road infrastructure, an adequate EV charging infrastructure is important to increasing EV adoption," said the Congressman. "Companies like EdgeEnergy, right here in Cincinnati, are going to play a big part in making sure we deploy EV chargers in an efficient and smart way."

About EdgeEnergy

Founded in 2020, EdgeEnergy designs and manufactures proprietary phase conversion hardware the allows for the installation of DC fast chargers on single-phase power infrastructure. Their technology works with any charger or network and eliminates the need for three-phase power upgrades in many locations and allows for faster and lower cost installation of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

