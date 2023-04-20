EG America Raises $627,000 For the American Red Cross

Brings the total raised for charitable partnerships to $4.1 Million since 2020

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer, today announced it has raised $627,000 in its most recent fundraising campaign for the American Red Cross. During the month of March, guests were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing at checkout with all proceeds going to support the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross fundraiser brings the total money raised for partner organizations to $4.1 million since 2020. Over the past three years, EG America stores including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill provided guests an opportunity to donate to select partner organizations.

Since 2020, EG America has raised:

$1,000,000 for the American Cancer Society, for life-saving programs, research and services that help patients and families impacted by cancer.

$563,000 for the United Way, whose efforts work to advance youth development and provide educational resources in partnership with local nonprofits.

$1,986,000 for Disabled American Veterans. DAV connects injured and ill veterans to the full range of benefits available to them, including employment opportunities, transportation to medical appointments and assistance during times of disaster.

$627,000 for the American Red Cross, supporting the urgent needs of its humanitarian mission to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

"We are tremendously grateful to EG America. Not only did EG invite customers to support our lifesaving work, all ten EG brands recognized our amazing volunteers coast-to-coast during March is Red Cross Month. Trained Red Cross volunteers are a lifeline to people in need everywhere and every day in America," said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer of the American Red Cross.

"We're honored to partner with organizations that are making a considerable impact on the communities we serve," said Caroline Taitelbaum, president of EG America. "Reaching $4.1 million in charitable giving dollars since 2020 is a significant milestone for us as we strive to make meaningful contributions to the wonderful organizations with which we partner. This would not be possible without the generosity of our guests, who we cannot thank enough for supporting these causes alongside us."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Contact:

Emma Braun

617-337-9521

ebraun@thecastlegrp.com

