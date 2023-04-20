Keep Calm: Wendy's Is Bringing Biggie Comfort to Fans During Mercury in Retrograde

Four weeks of stellar 'Mercury Menu' deals take the guesswork out of mealtime for fans

WHAT:

Mercury in Retrograde have you feeling lost in space? Ditch the chaos and delete the text from your stale ex - Wendy's is helping fans survive Mercury in Retrograde with four fresh weeks of out-of-this-world 'Mercury Menu' deals.

That's right, fans can rest assured that while it may feel like their lives are in the microwave thanks to Mercury... their Wendy's food never is. Wendy's keeps it fresh and its menu hits every.single.time.

WHERE & WHEN:

From Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 14, Wendy's is turning on a new fan-favorite deal each week, available via mobile ordering. From Hot & Crispy Fries to the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Wendy's has your cravings covered with its menu lineup. Some would say it's written in the stars!

Wendy's 'Mercury Menu' Deals:

Craving comfort outside of Mercury in Retrograde? Wendy's has you covered with its iconic Biggie™ Bag deals offered all-year long! You'll enjoy ALL of the classics – from your choice of Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack™ or Crispy Chicken Sandwich coupled with 4 pc Nuggs, jr. fries and a small soft drink for just $5, or your choice of Crispy Chicken BLT or Bacon Double Stack with 4 pc Nuggs, jr. fries and a small soft drink for $6.** Now that's some biggie comfort you won't want to miss out on.

WHY:

When everything else goes wrong this Mercury in Retrograde, Wendy's has its fans' backs!

HOW:

No matter your zodiac sign, Wendy's fans can get these 'Mercury Menu' deals via mobile ordering on the Wendy's mobile app. Don't forget to download the app and earn points for free food when ordering with Wendy's Rewards™***. You won't want to space out on these offers!

Even when Mercury is in the microwave, Wendy's still keeps it fresh!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

