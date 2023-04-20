FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS IS NOMINATED FOR THE BEST HEALTHCARE PRACTICE IN THE COUNTRY

Agency receives three additional nominations for the PRWeek U.S. Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne PR announced recently that it has once again been shortlisted for Outstanding Agency Practice at the upcoming PRWeek US Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards. For the second consecutive year, Coyne PR's healthcare team is being recognized for its work in this highly specialized area of communications. PRWeek's awards program honors those best practices that are spearheading one of the most dynamic, innovative and important areas of the PR industry.

PRWeek Healthcare Conference + Awards Logo (PRNewswire)

Coyne PR also has finalists in a variety of specific categories, spanning social media and influencer, product launches, and health innovation for Pacira Biosciences, Inc., Bayer and CeraVe. These Awards celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury panel of 50 healthcare communications industry professionals.

"It's a privilege to have three client finalists, as well as be named a finalist for Outstanding Agency Practice," said Kelly Dencker, Executive Vice President of Coyne PR's Healthcare Practice. "We've had a tremendous year of growth, and these honors are a testament to our talented teams and amazing client partners."

"Receiving this recognition from PRWeek is more rewarding than ever and serves as validation that we are maintaining our commitment to superior client service and that our expertise as a practice in the healthcare sector continues to remain one of the best in the business," added Lisa Wolleon, Executive Vice President of Coyne PR's Consumer Healthcare Practice.

The winners will be announced at an awards celebration and healthcare conference on May 24 at the City Winery in New York City. For a full list of finalists and more information on the PRWeek U.S. Healthcare Conference & Awards, please click here.

