Urology Care Foundation Announces Boston Scientific Medical Student Innovation Fellowship Awardee

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Daniela Orozco Rendon, BS, from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, as the first recipient of The Boston Scientific Medical Student Innovation Fellowship Award.

This award supports the education of medical students from racial and ethnic backgrounds underrepresented in urologic research who would like to invest one year during medical school to engage in innovative research training. One awardee is chosen each year to learn under a mentor urologist and gain exposure to research in the field of urology.

"We are excited about this new program. This new research fellowship provides mentoring for students of diverse backgrounds and will ultimately help launch productive careers," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Thank you to Boston Scientific, for its support and donation that fosters this amazing opportunity to offer medical students a chance to start a career in research and learn from urology leaders."

Daniela's project, titled 'Real Time Non-Invasive Monitoring of Erectile Dysfunction for Hispanic Men Receiving Testosterone Replacement Therapy,' will take place at Baylor College of Medicine mentored by Mohit Khera, MD, MBA, MPH, starting in July 2023. With host institutions matching Urology Care Foundation funds, the awardee will receive a stipend for the 12-month research project, continuing education resources, and the unique opportunity to interact with the research and development operations of the award sponsor via an organized site visit.

"We are honored to support medical student education through this fellowship with the Urology Care Foundation, which was designed to help cultivate more diversity in our field and support the future of urology," said Ron Morton, JR, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer, Urology, Boston Scientific. "We look forward to seeing the result of this research and the greater understanding it may bring to treatment for Hispanic men with erectile dysfunction."

Click here for more information about The Boston Scientific Medical Student Innovation Fellowship Award: https://www.auanet.org/research-and-data/research-awards/aua-funding/boston-scientific-medical-student-innovation-fellowship

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

