2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards unveil star-packed presenter lineup for global event, airing from LA's Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET/PT

TUNE IN + SIMULCAST: The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards return with an epic Los Angeles takeover at Barker Hangar, airing LIVE Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET on MTV, simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land & VH1. The evening honors the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event. The event also airs on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries.