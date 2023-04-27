Metaphysic Assembles Team of Preeminent Artificial Intelligence and Copyright Experts to Lead Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board

Initial Group of Academic Researchers, Scientists, and Professors will Establish Guiding Principles for Metaphysic's Basic and Applied Research

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphysic announces today the appointment of a scientific advisory board to support the company's efforts to drive technological excellence in AI, emphasizing ethical application. Inaugural members include Professor Jeanne Fromer, Walter J. Derenberg Professor of Intellectual Property Law and Co-Director of the Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy, Professor Hany Farid, Professor in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences and in the School of Information at the University of California, Berkeley and Professor Renaud Lambiotte of the University of Oxford and the Alan Turing Institute, Metaphysic will continue developing technology that is shifting the paradigm for how we create, consume, and experience media.

"As a pioneer in generative AI, Metaphysic is focused on developing the transformative power of this technology in an ethical and responsible way," said Thomas Graham, CEO and Co-founder of Metaphysic. "Professors Fromer, Farid, and Lambiotte will provide invaluable insight and guidance as we move our research forward in a way that empowers individuals to own and control their data while privileging consent, consideration and compensation as core principles for building products that impact the lives of real people."

Over the last two years, Metaphysic has rapidly emerged as the industry leader in developing AI technologies and machine learning research to create immersive, photorealistic content at internet scale. Following a series of industry-defining performances on America's Got Talent, Metaphysic secured a partnership with Creative Artists Agency and received the role of Official Generative AI Partner for Miramax's forthcoming film "Here." In addition to its work in the entertainment space, Metaphysic has developed Every Anyone, a consumer-facing platform allowing individuals to create a hyperreal avatar backed by their biometric data.

The newly-formed Scientific Advisory Board will work hand in hand with Metaphysic's in-house research team to guide the company's basic and applied research in computing vision, AI and machine learning, public policy and law, ethics in science and technology, cryptography, and more. This guidance will support the implementation of new research into Metaphysic's existing product offering and will help to create new proprietary technology products based on responsible innovation. Through the Board's continued research and development, Metaphysic hopes to provide an overall framework that can support the advancement of the entire industry in the ethical application of AI.

The founding members of the Metaphysic Scientific Advisory Board bring decades of experience to their new roles, honed in education, practicing law, and conducting scientific research. Professor Jeanne Fromer is co-director of the NYU Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy and co-author of the copyright textbook, Copyright Law: Cases and Material, used in over 65 law schools globally. Professor Hany Farid, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences in the School of Information at the University of California, Berkeley, is renowned for his expertise in digital image forensics and is often consulted to weigh in on AI-synthesized content. The board is rounded out by Professor Renaud Lambiotte, an instructor on Networks and Nonlinear Systems at the University of Oxford.

Metaphysic is the industry leader in developing AI technologies and machine learning research to create immersive photorealistic content at internet scale. Recently named the official generative AI partner for Miramax's forthcoming feature film "Here" and a strategic partner of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Metaphysic's cutting-edge proprietary technology has quickly positioned the company as an in-demand partner for the biggest names in Hollywood. Metaphysic's team of machine learning researchers and generative AI pioneers are focused on an ethical web3 economy where any person can own and control their biometric data while unlocking the future of creativity. Since 2018, the team behind Metaphysic has pioneered machine learning research in generative content. It has been the driving force behind the mass popularisation of hyperreal synthetic media via its @DeepTomCruise channel and performances on AGT. Find out more about our technology at www.metaphysic.ai.

