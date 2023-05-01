Stellantis Vehicles, Brands Stack Up Awards at 2023 TAWA Auto Roundup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new Dodge Hornet captures Crossover Utility Vehicle of Texas Award at Texas Automotive Writers Association Auto Roundup

Dodge Challenger SRT Black Ghost gives Dodge brand second of four TAWA title awards with Performance Vehicle of Texas win

All-new Dodge Hornet also earns Best New Interior, Best Value and Best New Feature awards

Chrysler Pacifica collects award in Minivan category for seventh consecutive year

Alfa Romeo Stelvio takes honors in Mid-Size CUV class

Stellantis lassoed multiple honors at the 2023 Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA) Auto Roundup, with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Dodge brands bringing home a combined seven awards from the event, held March 26-28, 2023, at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas.

The all-new Dodge Hornet impressed in its TAWA Auto Roundup debut, scoring the Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) of Texas title award. The newest entry in the Dodge brand's vehicle lineup also added honors for Best Value, Best New Interior and Best New Feature for the class-exclusive PowerShot feature, which supplies a burst of 30 horsepower for the Dodge Hornet R/T.

Dodge brand claimed a second of the four TAWA Auto Roundup title awards, with the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Black Ghost, one of the Dodge brand's "Last Call" special-edition models, taking the prestigious Performance Vehicle of Texas award.

The Chrysler brand continued its domination at the TAWA Auto Roundup, with the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid extending the brand's win streak to seven consecutive years in the Minivan category. Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

TAWA voters also gave the Alfa Romeo Stelvio top honors in the Mid-Size CUV segment. Born from the world's greatest driving road, the Stelvio Pass, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the benchmark for performance SUVs.

"Congratulations to Stellantis for bringing home 2023 TAWA Auto Roundup awards in a number of categories," said Teia Collier, president of TAWA. "The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet, Dodge Challenger SRT Black Ghost and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio received well-deserved recognition from TAWA voters in attendance at our annual spring event."

Dodge Hornet

The all-new Dodge Hornet arrives ready to disrupt the status quo of the mainstream CUV segment with class-exclusive and best-in-class performance features that optimize multiple aspects of the vehicle, from powertrain to suspension, braking, steering and handling.

The Dodge Hornet GT is the quickest, fastest and most powerful utility vehicle with a starting MSRP of under $30,000 (excluding destination charge). Dodge Hornet R/T, the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge, is the most powerful utility vehicle in the segment with 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque. For more information on the Dodge Hornet, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge Challenger SRT Black Ghost

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Black Ghost is one of seven Dodge "Last Call" special-edition models that commemorate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. The Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is a modern-day vision that channels the spirit of a muscle car that haunted metro Detroit's famed Woodward Avenue in the 1970s. Only 300 of the Black Ghost "Last Call" models will be produced, all as Pitch Black Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody vehicles.

Dodge has also launched a Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" for the model of their choice. The Dodge Horsepower Locator tool, as well as information on the brand's 24-month Never Lift plan, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment, offers an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica Hybrid is also the only minivan eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid can help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking feature and is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. For more information on the Chrysler brand, visit Chrysler.com.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets the benchmark for performance SUVs with updates for 2023, including the new limited-edition Estrema and Lusso models. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio delivers performance, design and technology in an SUV that could only come from Italy.

Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the Stelvio lineup is infused with Italian passion, craftsmanship and innovation and is a testament to Alfa Romeo's unparalleled balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium midsize SUV for driving enthusiasts. For more information on Alfa Romeo, visit alfaromeousa.com.

TAWA

TAWA is one of the most reputable automotive press organizations in the industry, with a mission to promote quality and accuracy in automotive journalism and disseminate information about the industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. TAWA produces two driving events each year — the Texas Auto Roundup in the spring and the Texas Truck Rodeo in the fall. Media members enjoy driving and evaluating new vehicles competing for the coveted Family Vehicle of Texas and Truck of Texas.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

