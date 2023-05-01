VESTECK SAB Member Accepts International Leadership Appointment

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is pleased to announce, Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Dai Yamanouchi has accepted the role of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Fujita Health University, Toyoake City, Japan. Fujita Health University encompasses four hospital campuses.

Prof. Yamanouchi, "durability is a challenge for EVAR/TEVAR patients globally."

Professor Yamanouchi is also currently an Associate Professor at the Univ. of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

Among his other notable accomplishments, Professor Yamanouchi teamed with Professor Dainis Krievins to successfully complete the first two clinical cases ever performed using the VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter in Riga, Latvia. There are now 5 successful "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ clinical cases completed.

After his initial implants, Prof. Yamanouchi commented, "the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ device is a game-changer in the endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms. With its ability to secure stent grafts to the aortic wall, it addresses a critical unmet clinical need." Prof. Yamanouchi stressed, "durability is a significant global challenge for EVAR/TEVAR patients and I look forward to working with VESTECK, Inc. to bring the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter to Japan."

About Vesteck Inc.

VESTECK, Inc. ( ) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a proprietary technology to the endovascular aortic repair and structural heart markets. The "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ nitinol suture delivery catheter, is easy to use, it simply and safely sutures endovascular grafts to the aorta at the initial implant or during repair procedures.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ is not commercially available in the USA or outside the USA.

VESTECK, Inc recently announced it is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance.

