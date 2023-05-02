Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2023 Sales

April Total Sales Increased 15%; April Retail Sales Up 5%

Green Car Sales Climb; Represent 18% of Retail Sales Up 56%

Best April Total and Retail Sales for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total April sales of 70,812 units, a 15% increase compared with April 2022 and the 2nd best April in Hyundai history. Hyundai set best-ever total sales in April for Elantra HEV (+57%), Elantra N (+6%), Kona EV (155%), Santa Fe HEV (+259%), Tucson PHEV (+47%), Tucson HEV (+101%) and Santa Cruz (+14%). Hyundai fleet sales were 5,917 and represented 8% of total volume for the month.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

"Our dealers are experiencing high demand for Hyundai product and our focus is to provide customers with the world class purchasing experience they are expecting," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai continues to grow market share led by a diverse line-up, including the recently on-sale IONIQ 6 which swept the World Car of the Year awards at the New York International Auto Show."

April Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 64,895 retail units in April, a 5% year-over-year increase from April 2022. Hyundai set best-ever retail sales in April for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 11,571 represented 18% of retail and a 56% year-over-year increase.

April Total Sales Summary



Apr-23 Apr-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 70,812 61,668 +15 % 255,261 221,344 +15 %

April Product and Corporate Activities

· All-New 2024 Kona: Hyundai revealed the all-new 2024 Kona Electric, Limited, and N Line models in its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show

· IONIQ 6 Swept World Car of the Year: The IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner was named World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year

· IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept: Hyundai Motor America unveiled its special IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept car at the New York Auto Show in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary

· Autotrader's Best New Cars For 2023: The 2023 Palisade was named one of Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2023

· Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best New Family Cars: The Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 5 was named the Best Electric Crossover Vehicle for Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best New Family Cars

· U.S. News and World Report: The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was named Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row

· Hyundai Hope On Wheels: Hyundai Hope On Wheels Celebrates 25 Years with a $25 Million Donation to Pediatric Cancer Research

· Hyundai and AAA Insurers Collaborate: Hyundai Motor America and independently operated AAA insurers announced a program to offer insurance options in most states for owners of certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Apr-23 Apr-22 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 1,372 0 % 30 4,069 -99 % Elantra 13,236 10,669 +24 % 45,709 32,741 +40 % Ioniq 0 104 0 % 0 3,648 0 % Ioniq 5 2,323 2,677 -13 % 8,059 8,921 -10 % Ioniq 6 890 0 0 % 1,112 0 0 % Kona 6,831 5,485 +25 % 26,051 21,021 +24 % Nexo 16 47 -66 % 81 213 -62 % Palisade 6,959 8,351 -17 % 26,561 29,376 -10 % Santa Cruz 3,590 3,150 +14 % 12,897 11,550 +12 % Santa Fe 10,953 11,074 -1 % 39,479 36,656 +8 % Sonata 4,689 2,062 +127 % 19,179 9,806 +96 % Tucson 18,676 14,616 +28 % 64,846 54,271 +19 % Veloster 1 279 -100 % 6 741 -99 % Venue 2,648 1,782 +49 % 11,251 8,331 +35 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America