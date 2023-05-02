Nespresso Partners with Project Healthy Minds to Help Destigmatize Mental Health and Encourage Expanded Access to Care

Brand prioritizes Mental Health Awareness Month as a part of its 'The Things We Hold' Initiative

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nespresso is marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Month with a focused effort to help combat the stigma that can be associated with mental health and help close the treatment gap.

This May, Nespresso is collaborating with Project Healthy Minds, a mental health tech nonprofit that is committed to tackling the growing mental health crisis by expanding access to critical resources. Nespresso is donating $300,000 to Project Healthy Minds to support its development of the world's first digital mental health marketplace that aims to democratize access to life-changing services and care. To further support this mission, Nespresso is incorporating the mental wellness resource into its consumer experience.

The effort is the newest expansion of the brand's 'The Things We Hold' initiative developed with Nespresso Employee Resource Groups to shine a light on employee and brand values through actionable commitments within communities.

More than 615 million people worldwide are living with mental health conditions. Project Healthy Minds' recent State of Mental Health survey found that 96% of young adults reported experiencing anxiety, with nearly half indicating they experience it frequently or all the time. The scale and urgency of the mental health crisis, and the importance of Project Healthy Minds' mission, led Nespresso's Triumph Employee Resource Group to select the organization as a collaborator.

"At Nespresso, we are first and foremost a people-centric organization, and we position ourselves purposefully to have a positive impact on each other and the planet," said Jessica Padula, Vice President of Marketing, Nespresso USA. "We are proud to be a part of the imperative cultural conversation currently surrounding mental health by collaborating with Project Healthy Minds, an organization, like our own, that strives to make the world a better place for generations to come. We strongly believe that Project Healthy Minds is tackling one of the most defining issues of our generation and can't imagine a more meaningful collaborative partner to add to our 'The Things We Hold' efforts."

Throughout the month of May, Nespresso purchase receipts and signage in Boutiques will include mental health tips and a link to Project Healthy Minds' free marketplace of dozens of resources and services from meditation to teletherapy or peer support.

"We are grateful to Nespresso for their generosity and passion in helping our efforts to bring an end to the mental health stigma and improve access to mental health care for all. Together, we hope to encourage more people to join the mental health movement and get the care and support that is right for them," said Phillip Schermer, Founder and CEO, Project Healthy Minds.

Established in 2022, the Nespresso 'The Things We Hold' initiative has included collaborations with the Ali Forney Center, the largest non-profit organization helping LGBTQ+ homeless youth in the U.S., and Thrive Scholars, which provides high-achieving students from low-income and underrepresented communities the opportunities they need to thrive at top colleges and beyond. In the initiative's inaugural year, Nespresso donated $500,000 to both the Ali Forney Center and Thrive Scholars through limited-edition mug collections and established meaningful ways to work together to uniquely address their respective missions and create positive, local impact in the communities we live and work in.

Nespresso offers mental health benefits for its employees including an employee assistance program, access to virtual counseling through BetterHelp, coaching through Sharecare and access to programs including NeuroFlow and Headspace.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of over 6,500 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 74 markets and has over 13'000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: http://www.nestle-nespresso.com/.

About Project Healthy Minds

Project Healthy Minds is a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech non-profit startup. Project Healthy Minds is democratizing access to mental health services by building the world's first digital mental health marketplace, destigmatizing mental health by partnering with culture-makers, and improving access and affordability by advocating for innovative workplace investments in employee mental health. The non-profit is focused on closing the treatment gap in America by attacking these primary barriers to care: stigma, discoverability, and affordability. Project Healthy Minds' programmatic initiatives serve more than 200,000 people annually."

