Prefect Earns Recognition as a Favorable Employer With Multiple Awards in 2023

Company Wins America's Best Startup Employers 2023 from Forbes, Earns Great Place to Work Certification™, and Achieves Built In Recognition for Women in Tech

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prefect Technologies, Inc, the open-source orchestration platform, has been recognized as an optimal and attractive place to work, having received three awards thus far in 2023 for workplace culture and experience, and a stellar leadership team.

Prefect is a dataflow automation platform for data engineers to build, automatically run, and monitor complex pipelines at any scale. (PRNewsfoto/Prefect) (PRNewswire)

To start, Prefect earned recognition on Forbes' fifth annual list of America's Best Startup employers. In partnership with market research company Statista, America's Best Startup Employers 2023 was compiled by evaluating 2,600 U.S.-based businesses with at least 50 employees based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. The final list ranks 500 employers and Prefect was named #184.

Prefect also became certified by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Prefect. This year, 97% of Prefect employees said it's a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Prefect began investing early in its supportive and high-performance culture, and has seen considerable return-on-investment for the company as a result. The culture is so critical to Prefect's success that the leadership team considers its culture to be the operating system of the company. Prefect's goal is for its employees to have sustained and long-term career growth in a culture that empowers its team to do the best work of their careers.

Prefect's growth lead, Sarah Krasnik, was also named a Built In 2023 Moxie Award Winner. The Moxie Awards are dedicated to celebrating women's contributions — skills, leadership and accomplishments — to their workplaces, communities and industries. Described as a group of 100 women ushering in a new era of tech, Built In received nearly 800 nominations and hand-selected women rising in their careers who are creating change from the ground floor of tech.

"We are thrilled to receive these three prestigious awards, which reflect our commitment to fostering a supportive and high-performance culture," said Sarah Moses, chief operating officer at Prefect. "At Prefect we prioritize making new employees feel welcome from day one with intensive onboarding and continue to support them throughout their journey at Prefect. We are dedicated to supporting professional growth and life both inside and outside of work, and we are proud to offer resources to help our employees thrive."

Other ways to get and stay involved with Prefect can be found here, including joining the company's 23,000+ member Slack community and following on Twitter at @PrefectIO. You can also learn more about Prefect's culture and how to join the team here.

About Prefect

Prefect is an orchestration platform that enables data engineers to build, automatically run, and monitor complex pipelines at scale. Prefect is used by organizations of all sizes across the globe, and thousands of community members support its open-source code base. For more information on Prefect, visit https://www.prefect.io.

