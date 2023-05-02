Zefr Takes Stance Against Climate Misinformation by Joining Ad Net Zero and Partnering with Cedara to Accelerate Decarbonization in the Ad Industry

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the global leader in brand suitability targeting and measurement for walled gardens, joins Ad Net Zero , a cross-industry initiative aimed at reducing emissions from advertising operations and driving sustainable behavior change in the industry. As part of Ad Net Zero's five-point plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, Zefr pledges to take practical steps to reduce carbon emissions within the industry.

Zefr remains committed to demonetizing climate-related misinformation and disinformation across social platforms, as misinformation has been proven to hinder meaningful progress towards climate action. Zefr's proprietary AI technology provides the most comprehensive brand protection from disinformation (intended to mislead) and harmful content in the marketplace. Through advanced AI and ground truth data from global fact checking organizations, Zefr's solutions enable the detection and measurement of misinformation across social platforms, including the newly released capability to measure misinformation on TikTok . Zefr's stance against misinformation promotes transparency and continued industry collaboration, accelerating the effort to defund harmful climate misinformation.

In partnership with carbon intelligence platform Cedara , Zefr will do its part to accelerate the decarbonization of the advertising industry by leveraging Cedara's Enterprise solution to measure its organizational carbon footprint, including its campaign-related activities, and ultimately implement an emissions reduction and carbon offset strategy. Access to Cedara's Investment Hub allows brand partners to follow Zefr's sustainability progress including carbon emissions intensity and reduction efforts. Additionally, as a member of Ad Net Zero, Zefr joins forces with major advertising holding companies, advertisers, and industry bodies to collaboratively reduce carbon emissions from advertising.

"Zefr believes that responsible marketing includes minimizing the carbon impact of advertising on the environment, and these partnerships demonstrate our continued commitment to transparency and collaboration within the industry. By reducing carbon emissions and further accelerating the demonetization of climate-related misinformation, Zefr sets an example for others in the industry," says Christopher Murphy, SVP Global Business Development, Zefr.

About Zefr

Zefr is the global leader in brand suitability targeting and measurement across walled garden environments. Zefr's products put brands in control of their content adjacency on scaled platforms including YouTube, Meta and TikTok, based on brand and industry standards like the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) framework. Rather than rely on keywords, Zefr leverages a patented AI technology to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on scaled platforms. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai. For more information, go to: http://zefr.com.

