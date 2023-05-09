ArcLight Appoints Leo Denault as a Senior Advisor

Former Chairman & CEO of Entergy to Partner With Leading Infrastructure Investor

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure investor, has appointed Leo Denault, former Entergy Chairman & CEO, as a Senior Advisor and ArcLight Power Infrastructure board member. Mr. Denault will work with ArcLight on new investments across the power and utility infrastructure sectors.

"Leo is a renowned industry veteran who thoughtfully guided Entergy for many years, helping launch the company's forward-thinking vision and positioning it for continued and long-term success," said Dan Revers, Managing Partner at ArcLight. "We look forward to tapping his expertise in power generation and energy transition as a strategic resource to our firm."

Mr. Denault was Chairman & CEO of Entergy for more than nine years before retiring from the position in 2023. Previously, he was executive vice president and CFO of the Fortune 500 company. Entergy currently serves 3 million electric customers through its operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

"The ongoing and accelerating transition from traditional energy sources to more sustainable infrastructure has created an attractive environment for experienced and skilled investors like ArcLight, and I am excited to collaborate with them to help drive the industry's transformation," Denault stated.

Prior to Entergy, Mr. Denault was vice president of Cinergy (now Duke Energy). He has an M.B.A. in Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and a B.S. in accounting and economics from Ball State University.

About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

Contact:

Joshua Greenwald

Stanton

646-379-7971

JGreenwald@stantonprm.com

Leo Denault (PRNewswire)

ArcLight Capital Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArcLight Capital Partners