Aspen RxHealth Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification, The Information Security and Compliance Gold Standard

Burgeoning leader in clinical pharmacy services market solidifies commitment to the protection of protected health information (PHI) and data security

TAMPA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth today announced that it achieved the highly coveted and respected HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification, the healthcare industry's utmost degree of excellence in the areas of information security, compliance, and information risk management. The certification covers the company's Pharmacist Community Portal, Mobile Application, Operation Center, and Data Reporting Portal.

As an organization founded in 2018, Aspen RxHealth is a young addition to the ranks of HITRUST certified healthcare organizations, joined by many of larger size and longer tenure. This achievement represents Aspen RxHealth's commitment to safeguarding all client and patient data according to the industry's most widely adopted security framework.

"We've always strongly maintained HIPAA compliance standards, but when we decided to pursue HITRUST certification, we knew that we were in for a challenge, especially for an organization of our size and age." said Wuhong Li, co-founder and chief technology officer, Aspen RxHealth. Li continued "We also knew that our state-of-the-art technology program and compliance policies were ironclad and able to stand up to the rigors of HITRUST certification."

"One of our top responsibilities is to protect the personal data of patients," said David Medvedeff, co-founder and chief executive officer, Aspen RxHealth. "Our HITRUST certification serves as a reminder to our clients and partners that we are deeply committed to industry-leading standards around security, privacy and compliance.

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that Aspen RxHealth takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About Aspen RxHealth:

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

