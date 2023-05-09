Malwarebytes Launches Mobile Security for OneView MSP Platform to Safeguard Chromebooks, Android and iOS Devices

Malwarebytes continues to add new solutions and services to its all-in-one endpoint security portfolio fueling profitability and growth for MSP partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Mobile Security for OneView, enabling MSPs to safeguard Chromebooks, Android and iOS devices against the latest mobile threats such as ransomware and malicious apps. MSPs can now use the Malwarebytes OneView multi-tenant platform to monitor their customers' mobile phones and tablets alongside their servers, workstations and laptops. With real-time protection, MSPs also can prevent accidental access to harmful websites, safeguard against malicious apps, block unwanted in-app ads and enable a secure mobile experience for their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes) (PRNewswire)

MSPs are in a prime position to help customers secure mobile devices, while also boosting their growth and profitability

"Nearly half (45%)1 of organizations have been subject to a security incident involving a phone or tablet that led to data loss, downtime or another negative outcome," said Brian Thomas, VP of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs, Malwarebytes. "MSPs are in a prime position to both help their customers secure mobile devices, while also boosting their growth and profitability by offering a streamlined and effective solution. It's a win-win situation for our partners."

Program Growth

Over the last year Malwarebytes continued to focus on securing resource-constrained organizations through partnerships with MSPs. The company recently added new strategic partnerships with Achab, BeMSP, Climb Channel Solutions, EBERTLANG, Innosoft, Minitel, Pax8 and Zaltor, among others. Malwarebytes also recently added its MSP solutions to its distribution deal with TD Synnex.

Outside of growing the MSP program externally, Malwarebytes invested internally as well. In six months, the MSP team doubled in employee size and the company brought on industry veteran Brian Kane as Director of Global MSP Programs.

"Working in the industry for years, I was very aware of the Malwarebytes reputation of being easy-to-deploy and incredibly effective," Kane said. "I am thrilled to join the team to help more partners access our solutions, streamline their cybersecurity offerings and grow their profit margins."

Malwarebytes also was awarded the prestigious 5-star rating in CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide, showcasing the company's innovation and commitment to partner success.

Malwarebytes OneView Updates

The channel requires streamlined and simplified solutions to keep pace with skyrocketing costs and the complexities of managing multiple solutions. The Malwarebytes OneView platform unifies management of endpoint security, licensing subscriptions, role-based access, customer reporting and more. Malwarebytes continues to invest in its OneView platform with a focus on making cybersecurity easy to buy, deploy, use and manage.

In addition to Mobile Security, recent OneView updates include:

Application Block: A new threat prevention module that helps resource-strained security teams quickly guard against unsafe third-party Windows applications, meet key compliance requirements and encourage productivity without adding management complexity.

Global Management: Streamlined options for scheduling scans, tasks, groups and EDR management.

Onboarding Assistance: A new onboarding wizard shows MSPs a click-by-click view of how to onboard new sites and users, and deploying their first endpoints.

Additional Resources

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions and its world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe. The effectiveness and ease-of-use of Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB, AV-TEST (consumer and business), Gartner Peer Insights, G2 Crowd and CNET. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:



Ashley Stewart, Director, Public & Analyst Relations

press@malwarebytes.com

1 Verizon. Mobile Security Index. 2022. https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/reports/mobile-security-

index/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malwarebytes