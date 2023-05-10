Arcland Property Company and Chesapeake Real Estate Group announce the Grand Opening of Self Storage Facility in Lanham, MD

LANHAM, Md., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcland Property Company in partnership with Chesapeake Real Estate Group are pleased to announce the opening of a self storage development in Lanham, Maryland. This is the 41st facility added to the rapidly growing portfolio of Arcland Property Company, a dominant developer and owner of self storage in the mid-Atlantic region. The property marks the 2nd facility Arcland has opened over the past two weeks, as the company continues unprecedented growth.

"We are excited to open another best in class facility in the Washington D.C. area as Arcland continues aggressive expansion in the region," said Anthony Piscitelli, SVP of Investments. "Conveniently located in Suburban Maryland, this 3-story facility was built to bring lasting value to the Lanham community."

Located at 4210 Parliament Place in Lanham, MD, just off Martin Luther King BLVD, and a mile from the Capital Beltway, the state-of-the-art facility offers modern amenities such as the latest security technology, a covered loading area and contactless leasing. The property offers 129,800 square feet of climate-controlled self storage across its 1,035 units, and sees an excess of 45,000 vehicles per day traffic.

ABOUT ARCLAND:

Arcland is a nationally recognized real estate development and investment firm that specializes in Class A self storage. The company owns more than 40 properties in the mid-Atlantic. Find out more about Arcand's properties and mission here.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with more than 60 stores throughout the southeastern region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE REAL ESTATE GROUP, LLC

Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, is a fully-integrated commercial real estate operating company that focuses on real estate development, leasing, property management and brokerage services. The company owns a diverse portfolio encompassing Class "A" industrial and commercial office properties, as well as retail centers. Chesapeake Real Estate Group also participates in joint venture partner arrangements on select investments. Notable projects include the Perryman Logistics Center, Port 95 Industrial Park, Penn 95 Commerce Center, Baltimore Crossroads @95 and 210 Allegheny Avenue. For more information visit www.cregllc.com.

