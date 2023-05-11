BlueCart Launches BlueCart Pay, A Convenient Vendor Bill Pay Solution for Simpler Invoice Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueCart, Inc. ("BlueCart"), the premier end-to-end wholesale order management platform, announced its launch of BlueCart Pay. This tool is the latest in a series of comprehensive features the company has offered its users to streamline their invoicing, payment, and vendor relationship management needs.

BlueCart Pay offers clients the ability to pay existing and third-party vendors for other goods and services via ACH.

Wholesale and distribution businesses are no strangers to large quantities of both suppliers and order volumes. This makes for multiple invoices that have to be tracked across numerous suppliers, which is time-consuming if handled manually.

BlueCart has offered its clients streamlined supplier, order, and invoice management tools for years. These tools make it easier to source materials and handle payments on time, but the platform needed more means to pay vendors for transactions not related to BlueCart business. For example, if a distributor sources raw ingredients and equipment from the same vendor, they'd have to use a different payment platform for the equipment purchase.

BlueCart Pay now offers clients the ability to pay both existing and third-party vendors for other goods and services via ACH. Instead of using BlueCart strictly for wholesale produce or meat transactions, for example, BlueCart clients can now pay their vendors for electricity, rent, gas, warehousing, and other operational bills.

"Wholesale, distribution, and B2B eCommerce businesses juggle plenty of third-party bills on a monthly basis," said Konstantin Zvereff, CEO of BlueCart, Inc. "Before, they would need to use their vendors' invoicing software or other non-integrated tools to ensure their business handled payments in a timely fashion. BlueCart Pay now offers our clients a more cost-effective bill pay solution in the same environment as their ordering, distribution, and fulfillment channels."

BlueCart, Inc., has handled over $2 billion in sales through its multiple and comprehensive hospitality SaaS solutions. The company's platforms include BlueCart, the wholesale ordering management platform; BinWise, the beverage inventory management solution; Revolution Ordering; the off-premise, in-room-dining, and group reservation system for hospitality establishments; and SproutQR, the QR code menu and wine list generator.

About BlueCart

BlueCart is a next-generation B2B eCommerce and wholesale ordering platform that combines the power and flexibility of a multi-channel sales platform with payment processing and shipping management. BlueCart is designed to streamline and modernize the sales process while driving operational efficiencies and profitability. Book a demo now to experience BlueCart's cutting-edge wholesale order management and distribution features firsthand.

