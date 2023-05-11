DDN is the Leading Data Storage Company Behind the Machine Learning and Generative AI Explosion

With More AI Data Capacity Deployed Than any Other Storage Company in the World, DDN is Fueling Breakthrough Applications in Medicine, Finance, Research, Autonomous Driving, and Space Exploration

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced that it has sold more AI storage appliances in the first four months of 2023 than it had for all of 2022. Broad enthusiasm for the business opportunities presented by generative AI has resulted in a steady increase in investment in AI and AI infrastructure.

Language-based AI applications, such as ChatGPT, have garnered much attention, though there are a number of other AI use cases with significant breakthroughs on the horizon. Ultra-realistic 3D and immersive universes in gaming, sophisticated new protein and molecule creation for drug discovery, autonomous driving, and space exploration are just a few examples where massive data processing is required to fuel innovations.

"The trillions of data objects and parameters required by generative AI cannot be fulfilled without an extremely scalable and high-performance data storage system," explains Dr. James Coomer, SVP of Products, DDN. "DDN has been the solution of choice for thousands of deployments for organizations such a NASA, University of Florida, and Naver."

Whether in gaming, autonomous driving or natural language processing, massive data sets curated from various data sources are at the heart of generative AI and machine learning applications. However, to operate properly, they require very high levels of write and read data performance, extreme scale in cost-effective data capacity, a flexible delivery on-premises and in the cloud, as well as the highest efficiency and a minimal power footprint.

"Teams are moving rapidly to harness generative AI and need highly performant and scalable data platforms to be successful," said David Hall, Head of HPC at Lambda, DDN's customer and solution partner. "Lambda's deep expertise in large-scale GPU clusters, combined with cutting-edge DDN data platforms, is helping customers do just that - with flexible AI deployments in our cloud, on-premises or in colocation data centers."

DDN built the AI400X2 appliance specifically for these enterprise AI applications, on-premise in data centers and in the cloud. It delivers up to exabytes of data at terabytes per second in sustained write and read performance, providing 33x higher efficiency than traditional storage systems at a fraction of the power requirements.

While generative AI applications that produce human-like text or digital image generators garner a lot of public attention, drug design, material science, chip design, and industrial manufacturing all stand to benefit from this technology. With any novel technology, reducing risk is paramount for enterprises on their path toward realizing value. With leading AI technology and expertise, DDN delivers proven solutions that accelerate customers' strategic AI journey.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

