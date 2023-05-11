High Noon Invites You to Trade Up Your Tequila-Inspired Malt Based Seltzers for the New High Noon Tequila Seltzer at NYC Trading Post

High Noon Invites You to Trade Up Your Tequila-Inspired Malt Based Seltzers for the New High Noon Tequila Seltzer at NYC Trading Post

Comedian Trevor Wallace upgraded to High Noon Tequila Seltzer and now the brand is giving others the opportunity, too

MODESTO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for a hard seltzer upgrade? Saddle up! We all have those sad tequila wannabe seltzers taking up precious space in our already full fridge. With warmer days on the horizon, it's the perfect time to reset your seltzer inventory and bid farewell to the beverages that just aren't cutting it. That's where High Noon Tequila Seltzer comes in…

High Noon invites you to trade up your tequila-inspired malt based seltzers for the new High Noon Tequila Seltzer at NYC Trading Post (PRNewswire)

Viral internet sensation, Trevor Wallace, famously known for his lawless taglines and malt-based seltzer choices, is the latest High Noon convert and has rid his fridge of lackluster beverages in favor of the premium, spirit-based High Noon Tequila Seltzer as shown in his latest video .

To help fans trade up like Trevor, High Noon is opening a one-of-a-kind experience - the High Noon Tequila Seltzer Trading Post - in New York City on May 18th. Once inside, guests will be transported back to a time when trading posts were the lifeblood of the west and have the chance to swap their sad beverages and try the latest offering from High Noon Hard Seltzer.

Once guests complete their trade in, they can meander to the Watering Hole where High Noon Tequila Seltzer awaits them. This new offering is made with real blanco tequila, and real fruit juice with no added sugar, 100 calories and is gluten-free and available in four flavors: Strawberry, Lime, Grapefruit & Passionfruit.

"The High Noon Tequila Trading Post reminds fans they no longer have to settle when it comes to taste and convenience of their preferred beverage," said Brandon Lieb, Vice President at Spirit of Gallo. "We look forward to inviting them to trade up and try our newest hard seltzer, made with real tequila and real juice."

Space at the Trading Post is limited! RSVP in advance starting on Wednesday, May 10 at 12PM EST at https://HighNoonTequilaSeltzerTradingPost.eventbrite.com . Can't make it to the Trading Post? No problem! Tequila lovers dying to get their hands on this latest premium beverage can text "TQL" to 73876 for a chance to receive a gift card to restock their fridge with something they'll actually enjoy. (Note, laws do apply. See here for official rules.)

The High Noon Tequila Seltzer Trading Post is underscored by the brand's flagship campaign, Sun's Up. The series of :30 , :15 and :06 spots are backed by a robust national media plan and are running across broadcast TV, streaming platforms and social media as of May 1st. The overarching 360-campaign goal is to reinforce the brand's place as the #1 premium hard seltzer, made with real spirits and real juice.

High Noon Tequila Seltzer is now available nationwide and comes in a Variety 8-pack for $21.99 (MSRP).

For more information on High Noon, visit highnoonspirits.com .

About High Noon

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real spirits and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten-free. At 100 calories per can, High Noon Vodka is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit, Lemon and Watermelon 4-packs as well as variety 12-packs and 8-packs, some which feature limited edition flavors like Kiwi, Guava, Pear, & Cranberry. High Noon Vodka Seltzer is sold as individual 355ml cans ($2.50 MSRP) and 700ml cans ($4.99 MSRP), in 4-packs ($10.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($19.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($25.99 MSRP). High Noon Tequila Seltzer is sold as an 8-pack ($21.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Noon Spirits Company