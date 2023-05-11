LEADING CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATES REQUEST A D.C. COUNCIL HEARING ON D.C. METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT'S JUMP-OUTS AND OTHER POLICE ABUSES

Experts find MPD engages in disproportionate policing of Black neighborhoods, illegal jump-outs, and unconstitutional stops and searches

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of civil rights advocates, the lawyers for Sergeant Charlotte Djossou, and the lawyers for individuals who have brought cases alleging constitutional harm from illegal jump-outs, yesterday sent a letter calling on Council member Brooke Pinto, Chair of the D.C. Council Committee on the Judiciary, to hold a public hearing examining the continuing problem of jump-outs, discriminatory targeting of Black neighborhoods, and other police abuses of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The departure of Chief Contee presents an opportunity for the D.C. Council to enact much-needed reforms.

Renewed concern was sparked by sworn depositions in a lawsuit filed by MPD Sergeant Charlotte Djossou, an 18-year veteran of the department. "Robert Contee, the departing Chief of Police, admitted in sworn testimony that the MPD has never conducted an investigation of illegal jump-outs, and he does not know whether MPD continues to engage in them," said Lynne Bernabei, Djossou's attorney. "This testimony is in stark contrast to his public statements that the MPD no longer conducts jump-outs."

The letter to Councilmember Pinto cites reports in support of a hearing, one of which is an expert report of Dr. Jack Glaser of the University of California at Berkeley. He found, based on his review of documents and testimony uncovered in Sergeant Djossou's lawsuit, that the MPD engages in disproportionate policing of Black neighborhoods, illegal jump-outs, and unconstitutional stops and searches, which harm the Black community.

"The departure of Chief Contee presents an opportunity for the D.C. Council to enact much-needed reforms to address longstanding police abuses," said said Naïké Savain, Director of Policy at DC Justice Lab. "The MPD must engage with all communities to promote effective and fair policing. While these problems are not new, the District has failed to address them for many years and under many police chiefs. Enacting sensible reforms and regaining the trust of the D.C. community is critical."

