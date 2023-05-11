Naf Naf is Giving FREE Hummus This Weekend, in Celebration of National Hummus Day and Mother's Day

The Middle Eastern fast-casual concept is showing Naf love to every guest May 13th-May 14th.

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is celebrating National Hummus Day and Mother's Day with a FREE scoop of their creamy hummus this weekend!

Show Your Mom Hummus You Love Her! (PRNewswire)

It's a very special weekend for Naf and their fans. Every guest who comes to celebrate National Hummus Day on May 13th and Mother's Day on May 14th will receive a free scoop of delicious hummus on their Bowl, Plate, or on the side with their Stuffed Pita.

"Our creamy, lovable hummus deserves all the hype. It is the perfect ingredient to build your favorite meal and a great compliment to your entree if you want it as a side. If you haven't tried it yet, make sure you stop by this weekend for a free taste of our creamy hummus" said Nico Nieto, CMO at Naf Naf Grill.

Naf Naf invites You and your Mom to create a Stuffed Pita, Bowl or Plate with base choices such as basmati rice, couscous, salad greens, or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Choose a protein from the scratch-made tasty Falafel, the award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Steak or Crispy Chicken. From there, add any or all of Naf's fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles, and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Next, top it off with any of Naf's signature sauces including Harissa, S'Khug, Tahini, Garlic Sauce, or the NEW Lemon Vinaigrette. Finally, enjoy your scoop of free hummus to celebrate National Hummus Day and Mother's Day!

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality ingredients. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

