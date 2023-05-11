Neil Shankman Named Chief Marketing Officer at Info-Tech Research Group as Firm Continues to Expand Globally

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As its market share continues to broaden, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has brought seasoned business leader and marketing executive Neil Shankman on board to join its leadership team as global chief marketing officer (CMO).

"The need for IT and HR, and the practical advice and tools required to support them, is increasing as the world shifts more permanently to remote and hybrid work models. Organizations are realizing they must improve these critical functions in the face of a more digital workforce. This shift has led to the exponential growth in demand for our services," says David Godfrey, chief executive officer (CEO) at Info-Tech. "To continue offering our members world-class service and support, we sought a seasoned, passionate executive who thinks outside the box and can develop and manage that success with a future-focused approach. Neil Shankman is that leader."

Shankman is an experienced global marketing and sales executive as well as a successful entrepreneur with a background in academia. He spearheaded the transformation of sales and marketing at companies such as BDO, Google, Clio, and Wave. Beginning his career as a strategy consultant and then a business professor at York University's Schulich School of Business, Shankman later moved on to become an entrepreneur in media and entertainment, advertising, and technology.

Bringing a unique combination of experience and a track record of creating world-class strategies and teams that drive growth and build brands, Shankman is a thought leader and frequent speaker at industry events on the topics of marketing strategy, professional services, and technology.

"Joining Info-Tech as it continues its hyper-growth and market expansion is a natural fit, as it aligns with my experience building brands and companies and developing exceptional teams," says Shankman. "Leaders across every industry are faced with changing expectations in a digital world. I'm thrilled to join the organization at this exciting and important time."

With a new US office recently opened in Arlington, Virginia, and nearing 1,500 employees, Info-Tech continues to grow to serve new regions and industries. The latest office rounds out the firm's footprint in London and Toronto, Canada; Las Vegas, United States; Sydney, Australia; and London, United Kingdom.

LinkedIn recently named the IT research and advisory firm one of Canada's top three companies for employees seeking to grow their careers. Mastercard, TD, Scotiabank, and Amazon round out the top five.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

