Nippon Express Italia Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Facility near Milan Malpensa Airport

TOKYO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter "NX Italia"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma certification*, a quality certificate for pharmaceutical transport established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for its warehouse facility in Lainate, near Milan Malpensa Airport, effective April 3 of this year.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202305095498-O1-I17xe4r6

Photos of warehouse facility:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305095498/_prw_PI2fl_Tq94bmiJ.jpg?_ga=2.29713785.758542448.1683592316-1430758024.1637027940

As one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical industry centers, Italy is home to many major pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Milan boasts the Milano Innovation District (MIND), a science and technology park dedicated to pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, and the Italian government has placed the district at the heart of its growth strategy for the pharmaceutical industry. Milan is also an important hub for the distribution of pharmaceuticals to the rest of Europe, and demand for high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services is on the rise.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet the ever more sophisticated and diverse needs of pharmaceutical logistics.

NX Italia acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification in May 2021, evidencing its compliance with internationally recognized standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, and, with the acquisition of CEIV Pharma certification, will now be able to provide safer and higher-quality pharmaceutical transportation services using Milan Malpensa Airport as a hub while striving to deepen customer trust as pharmaceutical imports and exports grow.

The Nippon Express Group is committed to contributing to the health of people around the world by supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry from a logistics perspective through the establishment of a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform.

*About CEIV Pharma:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202305095498-O1-G17R59sP.pdf

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.