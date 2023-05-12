SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT MADISON YOUTH ARTS CENTER WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

Award to Support Mission Helping Students Discover the Arts

MADISON, Wis., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum is proud to announce the Madison Youth Arts Center is the recipient of $10,000 through the 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts Awards in partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs.

Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation) (PRNewswire)

The award will be presented as part of an event at Madison Youth Arts Center (1055 East Mifflin Street) on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. The event will include arts activities for kids. Joining the event will be Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, State Senators Melissa Agard and Kelda Roys, and State Rep. Francesca Hong.

"Our partnership with Ovation TV will enable these organizations to continue to serve as vital arts and cultural resources in their communities – which complements our focus on investing in and strengthening the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "We congratulate Madison Youth Arts Center for its commitment to supporting Madison-area artists and expanding access to high-quality arts education, exhibits, concerts and performances."

Madison Youth Arts Center will use its 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts funding to further its mission to provide opportunities to children to discover various forms of art, express themselves, and create social connections regardless of economic status. MYArts leadership says this funding will allow them to continue their work connecting children with organizations that can use the center for programming.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Ovation TV Stand for the Arts Award," said Courtney Byelich, MYAC Director of Facilities. "At MYArts, we strive every day to be an asset to Madison as a place for our youth program providers and their participants to thrive. We are grateful for the recognition and support that it brings. We look forward to continuing our mission of ensuring opportunities for young people to express themselves, discover the arts, and create connections."

Madison Youth Arts Center is one of 10 organizations receiving support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"We are pleased to continue our work with Charter as we enter a sixth year of our Stand For The Arts initiative partnership," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing & Communications for Ovation TV. "It remains our priority to champion community-driven arts organizations as they support artists and creatives on a local level."

Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 60 awards totaling $600,000 towards arts education. More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com .

