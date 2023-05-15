Casepoint Transforms Chat Data Review with Launch of ChatViewer

Casepoint's latest product upgrade offers corporate legal teams and outside counsel a better way to review and analyze chat and short message data, from legal hold to review.

TYSONS, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — today announced the launch of ChatViewer, an exciting product upgrade that significantly eases the review process for chat messages, including those from cell phone conversation apps and enterprise collaboration tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams . Using ChatViewer, legal professionals can view, search, sort, and manage chat data more seamlessly than ever — allowing them to slash review time and discovery-related costs.

Casepoint Releases ChatViewer to Transform Chat Data Review. Here is a Screenshot of One Way to View Chat Data. (PRNewswire)

Casepoint Transforms Chat Data Review with the Launch of ChatViewer

With more communication shifting from unstructured, asynchronous formats such as email to more dynamic chat data from various cloud sources, legal teams are demanding better ways to integrate this dynamic data into their eDiscovery and legal hold processes. Casepoint ChatViewer answers that call, giving legal teams the tools to more efficiently sift through the growing volume of chat data from an increasing body of cloud data sources.

"Casepoint ChatViewer simplifies the discovery process for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel across applications and source devices," said Vipul Rajpara, Casepoint's Chief Operating Officer. "When combined with our Legal Hold, preservation, cloud collection, intelligent processing, and review capabilities, ChatViewer helps round out our most cohesive and user-friendly experience yet. This allows our clients to govern, compile, and control data from various cloud sources like never before."

Casepoint ChatViewer presents chat data in a familiar, conversational format and offers additional filtering capabilities for added convenience. Within ChatViewer, users can filter a single document by chat participants or by date and time ranges.

Users can also view the frequency of conversation between participants in a sleek timeline format. ChatViewer has a "Show Timeline" button that opens the timeline view at the bottom. From there, users can click and drag sliders on either end of the timeline to change the beginning and end dates of the participants' chat history.

"Casepoint ChatViewer completely transforms the way corporations review and analyze chat data," said Amit Dungarani, Casepoint's Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives. "With the ability to search and manage chat data across applications and within individual conversations, our customers can now more quickly pinpoint and extract only the chat data they need, saving them incalculable time and resources."

Casepoint will showcase ChatViewer and all of its latest innovations at CLOC Global Institute (CGI) in Las Vegas from May 15–18th at Booth #502. Conference attendees are invited to come see Casepoint's secure, cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery platform in action. To connect with Casepoint at CGI, sign up here .

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations , government agencies , and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics , Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

Media Contact

Carolyn Depko

Plat4orm PR

Media Relations Manager

carolyn@plat4orm.com

Phone: 908 565 3709

(PRNewsfoto/Casepoint, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casepoint