CyberCatch Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for 2023.

CyberCatch Logo (PRNewswire)

This list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of companies that have excelled in creating an exceptional workplaces and company culture. After collecting data from thousands of companies, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. This prestigious list recognizes management effectiveness, benefits provided to employees, fostering of employee growth and overall company culture, as verified independently by Quantum Workplace.

"CyberCatch is honored to be selected among thousands of companies and recognized by Inc. Magazine to be among the exceptional. It is the result of our guiding principle, hire the best talent, create the best work environment and culture, take exceptional care of the team, and an exceptional company will be the result with the finest solution for customers and superb results for investors," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim. Providing to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief, Inc. Magazine.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

For further information: info@cybercatch.com

SOURCE CyberCatch