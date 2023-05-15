E.L.F. SKIN ENTERS THE RACE WITH INDY 500 DRIVER KATHERINE LEGGE

Paving the way for equal representation within Motorsports, Katherine Legge will represent e.l.f. SKIN on and off racetrack

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by purpose, e.l.f. SKIN is heading to the Indianapolis 500 this Memorial Day weekend, furthering its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment by teaming up with the only woman entered to compete in this year's "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," Katherine Legge.

42-year-old INDYCAR driver Katherine Legge for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing & e.l.f. SKIN. (PRNewswire)

"At e.l.f., we strive to break boundaries, create inclusion and empower individuals to be their authentic self. From our first conversation with Katherine, we quickly realized our shared commitment to supporting women in male dominated-fields," said Patrick O'Keefe, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, e.l.f. Beauty. "Katherine is the only female driver at this year's largest single-day sporting event in the world—the Indy 500— and we're ecstatic to be along for the ride, helping her with every eye, lip, face and skin concern."

"I've always said I've just wanted to be a racecar driver— and that the car doesn't know the difference," said Legge, who will drive the No. 44 Honda-powered Hendrickson entry for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). "However, I also understand that motorsports is possibly the only professional sport where men and women can compete on an even playing field, and it's important that I do my part to help create equality and inclusion. Representation matters, which is why I'm thrilled to align with e.l.f. SKIN, a brand that champions these same values."

Professional athletes - especially racecar drivers - need high performance skincare that can not only withstand speed and sweat, but the pressure of competition, and as a proud vegan athlete, Legge has created a vegan and cruelty free routine with e.l.f. SKIN products that help combat against the environmental stressors that come with driving year-round in hot, sweaty conditions. Her favorite e.l.f. SKIN products include the Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm , Pure Skin Moisturizer , e.l.f. Blemish Breakthrough Acne Fighting Spot Gel , and Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 .

Legge became the ninth woman to ever compete in the Indy 500 in 2012, again in 2013, and 2023 will be her third start. A long time Honda/Acura competitor, Legge brought NSX its first ever win worldwide in Detroit (2017) and currently competes in an Acura NSX GT3 in the North America portage sports car category of IMSA (sports car racing).

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC. Opening practice is scheduled for May 16, while qualifying will be over two days on May 20 and May 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC's Peacock Premium streaming service.

For more information about e.l.f. SKIN, Legge or RLL, please visit www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin , www.katherinelegge.com or www.rahal.com .

About e.l.f. SKIN

Winning in skin the clean + kind way. Ingredient focused skincare for every eye, lip, face and skin concern. e.l.f. SKIN makes innovative formulas at get-real prices, always vegan, clean and cruelty-free. All products meet all standards of clean globally, exceeding both FDA and European Union Cosmetic Regulations and are formulated without 1600+ restricted substances. e.l.f. is double cruelty-free certified with Leaping Bunny and PETA, never testing on animals nor using any ingredients that are tested on animals. e.l.f. SKIN is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin .

About Katherine Legge

Legge, an Atlanta transplant but native of Haslemere, United Kingdom, currently competes in an Acura NSX GT3 in the North America portage sports car category of IMSA. She is widely recognized as one of the world's fastest female drivers, and has had one of the most diverse careers in motorsports, spanning everything from NASCAR to INDYCAR. The springboard to her professional career was winning the Atlantic series opener in Long Beach in 2005, in her first career start to become the first woman to win a developmental open-wheel race in North America. She went on to race in Champ Car, drive an F1 car and then spend three seasons in Europe driving for Audi in their premier series DTM. She wanted to return to the U.S. and joined the INDYCAR SERIES again in 2012, racing in the Indy 500 twice (2012, 2013), and subsequently transitioning to race sportscars across the globe and being a key part of the dames DeltaWing project. Later, she had success winning for Acura in GT cars and finished fourth at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona (2023). After a hiatus from racing in 2020 where she broke both of her legs driving a prototype for Richard Mille Racing in France, she returned stronger and fitter than ever. In her free time, she is a Girl Scouts STEM Ambassador and enjoys skiing, cycling, training and competing in triathlons, yoga and is a vegan athlete. Legge has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 60 Minutes, Modern Marvels, and Jay Leno's Garage. Legge is represented by BRANDed Management and Klint Briney, who long oversaw the career of nine-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher. For more on Katherine, please visit www.katherinelegge.com .

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2023, the team began its 32nd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 33 poles, 109 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 96 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2023 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions. For more on RLL Racing, please visit www.rahal.com .

