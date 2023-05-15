LM Funding America, Inc. Achieves Over 1,100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $2.1 Million for the First Quarter of 2023

Mined 91.7 Bitcoins in the First Quarter of 2023 at an Average Market Revenue Value of $22,800 per Bitcoin

Reports Working Capital of $4.6 Million and LM Funding Stockholders' Equity of $44.0 Million ($3.36 per share) as of March 31, 2023

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Approximately 3,700 Bitcoin mining machines in operation as of March 31, 2023 .

Approximately 5,000 Bitcoin mining machines operating today providing approximately 520 PH/s of mining capacity after adding 1,300 machines in April, 2023.

Signed an agreement with GIGA Energy May 8, 2023 , adding 1,080 additional machines for an approximate total of 627 PH/s by May 31, 2023 .

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, "We are pleased with the strides LM Funding has taken during the first quarter of 2023 as we continue to steadily transition our Company towards Bitcoin mining. We started the year with approximately 2,700 fully operational mining machines and added approximately 2,300 more during the first four months of 2023, bringing our total to approximately 5,000 machines, with a mining capacity of around 520 PH/s, actively mining Bitcoin today. Throughout the quarter, we mined nearly 91.7 Bitcoins at an average value of about $22,800 per Bitcoin, compared to the current price of Bitcoin, which has been ranging between $27,000 and $30,000 over the past two months."

"We continue to strategically acquire additional mining machines, and since the conclusion of the first quarter, have acquired 101 S19 XP machines through a Bitmain raffle, costing $0.3 million. Our goal is to continue to acquire and energize more energy efficient mining machines in the forthcoming quarters as we approach the next Bitcoin halving, anticipated to occur sometime in 2024."

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding commented, "In addition to our revenue growth, our balance sheet remains solid. As of March 31, 2023, we had $3.4 million in cash, approximately 84 Bitcoins valued at $1.8 million or $21,400 per Bitcoin, working capital of $4.6 million, and LM Funding stockholders' equity of $44.0 million, or $3.36 per share. In light of our strong capital position, we have confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth strategy, which we believe will generate significant value for our shareholders in the long term."

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , was approximately $2.3 million , an increase of $2.1 million , or more than 1,100%, from $0.2 million for the 2022 first quarter. The increase was primarily due to digital mining revenue of $2.1 million in connection with the commencement of our Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022 compared to no digital mining revenue in the same quarter last year.

Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 , was approximately $5.4 million , which included a $5.8 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, compared to a net loss of approximately $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, which included a $1.0 million unrealized loss on investment and equity securities.

Core EBITDA loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , improved to a loss of $(0.3 million) , compared to Core EBITDA loss of $(1.7 million) in the 2022 comparable quarter, primarily due to our successful digital strategy. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.

Cash of approximately $3.4 million , digital assets of $1.8 million , and working capital of $4.6 million as of March 31, 2023 .

Total LM Funding stockholders' equity of $44.0 million and net equity per share of $3.36 as of March 31, 2023 . (Calculated as LMFA stockholders' equity divided by 13,091,883 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 )

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and entering access code 621273. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/48367 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website, https://ir.lmfunding.com/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through May 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 29, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 48367.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



Assets







Cash

$ 3,428,906

$ 4,238,006 Digital Assets (Note 2)

1,751,914

888,026 Finance receivables

22,107

26,802 Marketable securities (Note 5)

10,080

4,290 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5)

-

3,807,749 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,196,849

1,233,322 Income tax receivable

293,466

293,466 Current assets

6,703,322

10,491,661









Fixed assets, net (Note 3)

26,708,914

27,192,317 Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4)

1,357,341

525,219 Hosting services deposit (Note 4)

2,200,452

2,200,452 Real estate assets owned

80,057

80,057 Long-term investments - debt security (Note 5)

2,402,542

2,402,542 Less: Allowance for losses on debt security (Note 5)

(1,052,542)

(1,052,542) Long-term investments - debt security, net (Note 5)

1,350,000

1,350,000 Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 5)

437,924

464,778 Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5)

4,812,750

10,608,750 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5)

2,216,649

- Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 8)

264,321

265,658 Other assets

10,726

10,726 Long-term assets

39,439,134

42,697,957 Total assets

$ 46,142,456

$ 53,189,618









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,682,392

1,570,906 Note payable - short-term (Note 6)

298,382

475,775 Due to related parties (Note 7)

62,829

75,488 Current portion of lease liability (Note 8)

99,569

90,823 Total current liabilities

2,143,172

2,212,992









Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 8)

170,295

179,397 Long-term liabilities

170,295

179,397 Total liabilities

2,313,467

2,392,389









Stockholders' equity (Note 9)







Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

- Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,091,883 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

13,092

13,092 Additional paid-in capital

92,389,697

92,195,341 Accumulated deficit

(48,403,539)

(43,017,207) Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity

43,999,250

49,191,226 Non-controlling interest

(170,261)

1,606,003 Total stockholders' equity

43,828,989

50,797,229 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 46,142,456

$ 53,189,618

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Revenues:







Digital mining revenues

$ 2,090,851

$ - Specialty finance revenue

182,836

152,132 Rental revenue

39,831

38,872 Total revenues

2,313,518

191,004 Operating costs and expenses:







Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)

1,667,673

- Staff costs & payroll

932,835

4,292,197 Professional fees

572,356

774,820 Settlement costs with associations

-

160 Selling, general and administrative

239,464

114,920 Real estate management and disposal

31,803

31,481 Depreciation and amortization

801,873

3,094 Collection costs

9,808

(3,820) Impairment loss on mined digital assets

199,554

- Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets

(424,333)

- Other operating costs

251,911

8,384 Total operating costs and expenses

4,282,944

5,221,236 Operating loss

(1,969,426)

(5,030,232) Realized loss on securities

-

(395,181) Unrealized gain on convertible debt security

-

288,320 Unrealized gain on marketable securities

5,790

130 Impairment loss on prepaid mining machine deposits

(36,691)

- Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities

(5,822,854)

(986,399) Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets

1,917

- Digital assets other income

-

4,366 Other income - coupon sales

603,591

- Dividend income

-

1,375 Interest income

55,077

98,370 Loss before income taxes

$ (7,162,596)

$ (6,019,251) Income tax expense

-

- Net loss

$ (7,162,596)

$ (6,019,251) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

1,776,264

291,200 Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc.

$ (5,386,332)

$ (5,728,051)









Basic loss per common share

$ (0.41)

$ (0.44)









Diluted loss per common share

$ (0.41)

$ (0.44) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding







Basic

13,091,883

13,060,736 Diluted

13,091,883

13,060,736

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Three Months ended March 31,



2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (7,162,596)

$ (6,019,251) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

801,873

3,094 Noncash lease expense

23,224

23,343 Stock compensation

-

329,500 Stock option expense

194,356

3,318,737 Accrued investment income

(53,734)

(96,657) Digital assets other income

-

(4,366) Impairment loss on digital assets

199,554

- Impairment loss on prepaid mining machine deposits

36,691

- Unrealized gain on convertible debt security

-

(288,320) Unrealized gain on marketable securities

(5,790)

(130) Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities

5,822,854

986,399 Realized loss on securities

-

395,181 Realized gain on sale of digital assets

(426,250)

- Proceeds from securities

-

1,428,050 Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Prepaid expenses and other assets

36,473

280,208 Advances (repayments) to related party

(12,659)

252,580 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

111,486

(136,430) Stablecoin

-

(500,000) Mining of digital assets

(2,090,851)

- Proceeds from sale of digital assets

1,455,141

- Lease liability payments

(22,243)

(30,242) Deferred taxes and taxes payable

-

(326,178) Income taxes receivable

-

(143,822) Net cash used in operating activities

(1,092,471)

(528,304) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Net collections of finance receivables - original product

-

(6,550) Net collections of finance receivables - special product

4,695

(1,948) Capital expenditures

(263,596)

- Investment in note receivable

-

(310,000) Collection of note receivable

1,644,834



Investment in digital assets

(35,157)

- Proceeds from sale of purchased digital assets

33,675

- Deposits for mining equipment

(923,687)

(7,118,572) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

460,764

(7,437,070) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Insurance financing repayments

(178,620)

(57,344) Insurance financing

1,227

- Net cash used in financing activities

(177,393)

(57,344) NET DECREASE IN CASH

(809,100)

(8,022,718) CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR

4,238,006

32,559,185 CASH - END OF YEAR

$ 3,428,906

$ 24,536,467









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES







ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized

$ 21,887

$ 300,787 Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net

$ 54,874

$ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION







Cash paid for taxes

$ -

$ 470,000

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022









Net loss

$ (7,162,596)

$ (6,019,251) Income tax expense

-

- Interest expense

-

- Depreciation and amortization

801,873

3,094 Loss before interest, taxes & depreciation

$ (6,360,723)

$ (6,016,157) Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities

5,822,854

986,399 Unrealized gain on convertible debt securities

-

(288,320) Stock compensation and option expense

194,356

3,648,237 Core loss before interest, taxes & depreciation

$ (343,513)

$ (1,669,841)

