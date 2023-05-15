Personalized care company Validic acquires Trapollo

DURHAM, N.C., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic Inc., a market-leading digital health and personalized care company, has acquired the assets of Trapollo LLC , a connected health, technical support, and device logistics provider that helps healthcare organizations care for patients at home. Trapollo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Communications, Inc.

With the acquisition of these Trapollo assets, Validic rounds out its core capabilities and becomes the company best positioned to make personalized healthcare a practical reality for patients and clinicians. Validic's EHR-integrated healthcare application ingests remotely collected health data from the world's largest health IoT platform to help healthcare organizations personalize chronic condition management, remote care, and support for healthy living.

Adding in-house device logistics and technical support to a platform built for scale means that Validic offers the most proven way for healthcare providers to personalize care for their entire patient population. Even prior to the acquisition, Validic and Trapollo were jointly supporting the largest personalized care program in the country at a leading healthcare integrated delivery network on the West Coast, with more than 300,000 patients enrolled and thousands of devices shipped since inception. Now, for the first time, this winning solution is available for healthcare organizations nationwide.

"We live in a time where consumers expect personalized experiences, and they aren't receiving them from their healthcare providers — 76% of patients are frustrated leaving their medical appointments and 69% would switch providers for better service. Imagine a system that helps clinicians efficiently deliver personalized care for every patient at scale," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller.

"With the Trapollo assets, Validic, which has long been the leader in scaling remote and personalized healthcare programs, is now also a leading connected health and device logistics company, supporting the full range of personalized care programs - from BYO-tech, low-touch programs to high-risk, high-touch, fully kit-based remote monitoring and everything in between," said Schiller.

Healthcare is not one size fits all. Patients have different goals and need different levels of care at different times. Validic offers healthcare organizations a single, cost-effective, EHR-embedded solution that:

Enables the creation of remote programs to support multiple clinical applications and patient support needs

Integrates personal health data as a first-class citizen of the EHR — with program enrollment and visualizations in the patient chart, writing data to EHR flowsheets, and surfacing clinical alerts via the in-basket and in-basket pools

Helps clinical teams operate more efficiently and effectively; 88% of clinicians say Validic saves them time

Meets the full scope of patient device and support needs, from BYO-everything to pre-paired kits and phone support

Eliminates the need to support multiple point solutions with a comprehensive enterprise platform

Former Trapollo and current Validic Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Nester echoed Schiller's enthusiasm and optimism stating: "We are joining Validic at a pivotal time in healthcare, as patients demand personalized and more convenient healthcare experiences that meet them where they are. We will bring our experience and expertise in device logistics, compassionate technical support, supply chain, and connected health from Trapollo to further Validic's mission of improving the quality of life by making personal data actionable."

Validic is headquartered in Durham, N.C. Trapollo's former distribution center, which will now be operated by Validic, will remain in Sterling, VA. With the transaction, Cox becomes an investor in Validic.

For more information about Validic's EHR-integrated, personalized healthcare solution, visit Validic.com or email us at hello@validic.com to have a discussion.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic Inc. is a digital health and personalized care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. With the world's largest health IoT platform and EHR-embedded remote care application, we help healthcare organizations give every person tailored interventions and personalized care, improving healthcare efficiency and delivery, and empowering people to play an active role in their health and well-being.

Leading healthcare providers, health plans and health IT companies, such as Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, CVS Health and Elevance Health, use our solutions to deliver high-touch and personalized chronic condition management, remote care, and support for healthy living. With a platform intentionally built to support a broad digital health strategy and scale across populations and conditions, Validic supports the largest RPM program in the country, with more than 300,000 enrolled patients since its inception and 7,000 referring providers. Our digital health platform has 540+ supported devices with more than 15 billion annual data transactions. Our remote care solution is available as a standard integration in the Epic Connection Hub and Cerner Millennium®.

In 2022, Validic received the North American Customer Value Award for the Medical Device Connectivity Industry by Frost and Sullivan and was named Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit Validic.com and follow @Validic on Twitter and LinkedIN to learn more.

About Trapollo

Trapollo is an end-to-end connected health solution provider with a mission of helping extend care outside the walls of traditional healthcare settings and meeting patients/members where they are in their day-to-day lives. Founded in 2010, Trapollo has deep expertise in building, deploying, and scaling remote care programs for providers and payers across the United States through innovative software solutions, devices, logistics, and support services. Cox Communications acquired Trapollo in 2015.

