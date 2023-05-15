Servotronics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

-- Sales and gross margin reflect sequential improvement over fourth quarter of 2022 --

ELMA, N.Y., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT) a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the first quarter financial results include the following:

Consolidated revenues were $10.8 million , down 3.3% from $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Sequentially, consolidated revenues were up 3.5% from $10.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit decreased to $0.9 million or 8.5% of revenue in the first quarter, down from $3.0 million , or 26.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022 which included an unusually favorable product mix. Sequentially, gross profit increased 48.8% from $0.6 million , or 5.9% of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") costs increased $0.3 million to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating loss for the quarter was $1.9 million compared with operating income of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $1.5 million , or a loss of ($0.63) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $0.3 million , or $0.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022 which, as previously noted, benefited from unusually favorable product mix.

"As we noted when reporting our fourth quarter results, our business continued to be affected by supply chain issues which are evident in our first quarter results," said Chief Executive Officer William F. Farrell, Jr. "We generated solid sequential improvement in sales and gross margin in the first quarter, but unfavorable product mix and continued inflationary pressures on our operating costs also impacted our overall results. However, as also expected when we reported our 2022 year-end results, we have started to see some progress and continue to anticipate improvement in these conditions to be apparent in our financial results in the second half of the year. We are confident in the outlook for our key end markets, and demand has remained resilient in our ATG segment, with increasing unit sales volume during the quarter. Further, to address long-term performance concerns of our CPG segment, we have recently announced a review of strategic alternatives for the group with the intention of generating the maximum value for our shareholders as this is completed over the coming quarters."

Business Segment Results

First quarter ATG revenues declined to $9.0 million in 2023, down 1.2% from the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily from an unfavorable product mix partially offset by increases in pricing and higher volumes. CPG revenues decreased 12.9%, to $1.7 million, from $2.0 million in the prior-year period. The CPG revenue decline was the result of an unfavorable product mix and reduced volume.

For the first quarter, ATG gross profit declined to $1.0 million, or 10.9% of sales, down from $2.4 million, or 25.7% of sales in the prior year period which benefited significantly from unusually favorable product mix. Current year ATG gross profit was unfavorably impacted by product mix, higher operating costs, and reduced productivity, partially offset by increased volume and improved pricing. The increased operating costs include investments in staffing to support growing customer demand. CPG gross profit was a loss of $0.1 million or (4.0%) of sales from $0.3 million, or 14.3% of sales in the first quarter of 2022. CPG gross profit declined due to unfavorable product mix partially offset by favorable operating variances.

($000s) 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 FY22 FY21















Revenue













ATG $9,060 $8,446 $8,823 $8,748 $9,168 $35,185 $31,677 CPG 1,742 1,986 2,168 2,482 2,000 8,636 8,881 Consolidated 10,802 10,432 10,991 11,230 11,168 43,821 40,558















Gross Profit













ATG $984 $234 $850 $693 $2,353 $4,130 $5,748 CPG (69) 381 673 475 285 1,814 240 Consolidated 915 615 1,523 1,168 2,638 5,944 5,988















Gross Margin













ATG 10.9 % 2.8 % 9.6 % 7.9 % 25.7 % 11.7 % 18.1 % CPG (4.0 %) 19.2 % 31.0 % 19.1 % 14.3 % 21.0 % 2.7 % Consolidated 8.5 % 5.9 % 13.9 % 10.4 % 23.6 % 13.6 % 14.8 %

First-quarter SG&A expenses increased approximately $0.3 million compared to the prior-year period. SG&A expenses at CPG increased approximately $0.2 million due to higher compensation and benefits and increased outbound freight and professional fees. SG&A expenses at ATG increased by $0.1 million due to higher R&D and insurance expense.

Net loss for the first quarter was $1.5 million, or a loss of ($0.63) per diluted share compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. The significant change is primarily due to significantly favorable product mix last year and investments in staffing in the current year to support growing customer demand.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was a use of $2.8 million as compared to a use of $0.5 million in the prior-year period. The higher cash usage was a direct result of the lower net income, along with an increase in inventory and accounts receivable compared to the prior year. As a result, the Company's total cash balance declined to $1.2 million on March 31, 2023.

Mr. Farrell concluded, "While certain of our first-quarter results were an improvement over the fourth quarter, our team continues to focus on improving our operations and driving profitability. Our actions are shaped by the four key objectives of our strategic vision: profitable growth, people centric culture, operational excellence, and quality. Our revitalized culture of integrity, accountability, and transparency will continue to propel Servotronics as we bring in new talent and leaders to drive continuous improvement in every aspect of our operations. While we have made considerable progress so far, we realize there is much work left to do, so we will continue to prioritize growth and profitability which will help drive sustainable long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

The Company is composed of two groups – the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words "project," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers' businesses, and on global supply chains, the ability of the Company to obtain and retain key executives and employees and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE America

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($000's omitted except share and per share data)







March 31, December 31,





2023 2022





(Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets:





Cash $ 671 $ 4,004

Cash, restricted 500 $ -

Accounts receivable, net 10,746 9,469

Inventories, net 20,007 19,044

Prepaid income taxes 138 138

Other current assets 1,619 597



Total current assets 33,681 33,252









Property, plant and equipment, net 10,790 10,656









Deferred income taxes 1,067 1,072









Other non-current assets 311 314









Total Assets $ 45,849 $ 45,294









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 939 $ -

Current portion of equipment financing and capital leases - 501

Current portion of postretirement benefits 87 87

Accounts payable 4,085 3,113

Accrued employee compensation and benefits costs 1,377 1,163

Accrued warranty 594 581

Other accrued liabilities 1,150 762



Total current liabilities 8,232 6,207









Long-term debt - -









Post retirement obligation 3,998 3,975









Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.20; authorized 4,000,000





shares; issued 2,629,052 shares; outstanding





2,484,042 (2,483,318 - 2022) shares 523 523

Capital in excess of par value 14,573 14,556

Retained earnings 22,194 23,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,324) (2,337)

Employee stock ownership trust commitment (157) (157)

Treasury stock, at cost 103,739 (104,464 - 2022) shares (1,190) (1,214)



Total shareholders' equity 33,619 35,112









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 45,849 $ 45,294

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($000's omitted except per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023 2022







Revenue

$ 10,802 $ 11,168







Costs and expenses:













Cost of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation and amortization 9,887 8,211 Gross profit

915 2,957







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative

2,826 2,501 Total operating expenses

2,826 2,501 Operating (loss)/income

(1,911) 456







Other (expense)/income:





Interest expense

(53) (70) Gain on sale of equipment

- 26 Total other expense, net

(53) (44)







(Loss)/income before income taxes

(1,964) 412







Income tax benefit/(provision)

417 (87)







Net (loss)/income

$ (1,547) $ 325















Income per share:





Basic





Net income per share

$ (0.63) $ 0.13







Diluted





Net income per share

$ (0.63) $ 0.13

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($000's omitted)









Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023 2022 Cash flows related to operating activities:





Net (Loss) Income $ (1,547) $ 325

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash





used by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 306 313



Gain on sale of equipment - (26)



Stock based compensation 55 25



(Decrease)/increase in allowance for credit losses (10) 65



(Decrease)/increase in inventory reserve (175) 168



Increase in warranty reserve 13 -



Deferred income taxes 2 - Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (1,267) (2,171)

Inventories (788) (222)

Prepaid income taxes - 199

Other current assets (1,022) (783)

Accounts payable 972 1,669

Accrued employee compensation and benefit costs 200 (72)

Post retirement obligation 39 34

Other accrued liabilities 388 (68)

Accrued income taxes - -











Net cash used by operating activities (2,834) (544)











Cash flows related to investing activities:





Capital expenditures - property, plant and equipment (437) (115)

Proceeds from sale of assets - 38











Net cash used by investing activities (437) (77)











Cash flows related to financing activities:





Principal payments on equipment financing lease/note obligations (501) (70)

Proceeds from line of credit, net 939 -











Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 438 (70)











Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (2,833) (691)











Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,004 9,546











Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,171 $ 8,855

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS





($000's omitted except per share data)



ATG CPG Consolidated



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended



March 31, March 31, March 31,



2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 9,060 $ 9,168 $ 1,742 $ 2,000 $ 10,802 $ 11,168















Cost of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation (8,076) (6,496) (1,811) (1,715) (9,887) $ (8,211) Gross profit (loss) 984 2,672 (69) 285 915 2,957

Gross margin % 10.9 % 29.1 % (4.0) % 14.3 % 8.5 % 26.5 %















Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative (2,175) (2,093) (651) (408) (2,826) (2,501) Total operating costs and expenses (10,251) (8,589) (2,462) (2,123) (12,713) (10,712) Operating (loss)/income (1,191) 579 (720) (123) (1,911) 456















Other (expenses)/income:











Interest expense (53) (70) - - (53) (70) Gain on sale of equipment - 26 - - - 26 Total other expenses, net (53) (44) - - (53) (44) (Loss)/income before income tax provision (1,244) 535 (720) (123) (1,964) 412 Income tax benefit/(provision) 264 (113) 153 26 417 (87) Net (loss)/income $ (980) $ 422 $ (567) $ (97) $ (1,547) $ 325















Total assets $ 36,096 $ 42,382 $ 9,753 $ 9,546 $ 45,849 $ 51,928 Capital expenditures, net $ 302 $ 77 $ 135 $ - $ 437 $ 77 Foreign derived sales $ 2,023 $ 2,962 $ 63 $ 37 $ 2,086 $ 2,999

