ZKW and REHAU Automotive enter into cooperation to develop intelligent vehicle fronts

Close cooperation to integrate lighting systems into vehicle attachments.

WIESELBURG, Austria, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive lighting system specialist ZKW and REHAU Automotive, plastics specialist and automotive supplier, have decided to jointly drive forward the integration of modern lighting systems in vehicle fronts. In the future, "intelligent vehicle fronts" and possible series products are to be developed. Therefore, REHAU Automotive and ZKW will work together on concepts and pre-development projects in order to be able to offer customers future-oriented solutions for the connection of light, sensor technology and electronics in the vehicle front in the sense of a "seamless intelligent vehicle front".

The goal of the cooperation is clear: REHAU Automotive and ZKW want to offer significant added value for customers from the automotive industry through bundled competences. Both partners are working on a "seamless intelligent vehicle front" concept that can be integrated into the vehicle as a complete system. In addition, REHAU Automotive and ZKW will jointly offer for current enquiries.

What is the "seamless intelligent vehicle front"?

By eliminating the radiator function in electric vehicles, a large area at the front of the vehicle can be redesigned. The "seamless intelligent vehicle front" intelligently merges components that were previously developed and installed separately into a complete system.

The seamless vehicle front is enriched with light, logo, sensor and heating elements and thus becomes an intelligent design object. In addition, the vehicle front must still ensure the protection of the occupants in the event of an accident and thus meet the highest safety requirements.

ZKW and REHAU Automotive are already working together on various concepts for car manufacturers. The development of an integrated vehicle front as part of the joint cooperation was launched in April.

"The aim of the cooperation is to open up additional business potential through the integration of our modern lighting and electronics solutions in vehicle add-on parts. We are very pleased to have REHAU Automotive as a strong partner at our side," says Dr Wilhelm Steger, CEO of ZKW Group GmbH.

"Automobiles are our passion. The dynamic development of mobility drives us to develop new best possible solutions for our customers. Individual, functional design is becoming an important differentiating feature for OEMs. Together with our strong partner ZKW, we develop exterior components that give vehicles a new face in combination with light," emphasises Dr Markus Distelhoff, CEO REHAU Automotive.

Click to download related images.

About REHAU Automotive

As a reliable partner to international vehicle manufacturers, REHAU Automotive develops, manufactures and supplies high-quality exterior, bumper and polymer functional systems. Every day, 7,000 employees at 25 locations in nine countries share a passion for making polymer solutions for the automotive industry even lighter, safer and more sustainable: Engineering progress. Enhancing lives. The automotive supplier is part of the global REHAU Group, which specialises in polymer-based solutions. With its total of more than 20,000 employees, the group generates annual sales of over 4 billion euros.

ZKW at a glance

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a globally present partner to the automotive industry. In line with its motto "Bright Minds, Bright Lights.", the Group develops and produces complex premium lighting systems and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers with bright minds and state-of-the-art production technologies.

The top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, which are intelligently networked in the areas of development and production. In 2022, the Group employed around 10,000 people and generated a total turnover of around 1.36 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Pioneering premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts in the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to manufacture high-tech products of the highest quality and to drive forward the development of innovative total lighting systems.

With inventions and innovations, the ZKW Group makes motor vehicles more desirable, more individual, safer and more energy-efficient. The 360-degree range includes main and fog lights, rear lights, indicators, interior and number plate lights as well as electronic modules. Renowned car manufacturers and their brands rely on the innovative products. ZKW is proud of its customers such as BMW Group, DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co; Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW shapes the appearance and character of vehicles worldwide.

Press contacts:

REHAU Automotive SE & Co KG

Katharina Franz

Communication & Brand AU

Helmut-Wagner-Str. 1

95111 Rehau

Tel.: +49 9283 77-1048

www.rehau-automotive.de ZKW Group GmbH

Sandra Simeonidis-Huber

Group Communication & Marketing

Tel: +43 7416 505 2051

sandra.simeonidis-huber@zkw-group.com

www.zkw-group.com

View original content:

SOURCE ZKW Group