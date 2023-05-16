ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS UNVEILS NEWEST STRATEGIC PARTNER

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP), a leading medical aesthetics platform, proudly announces a strategic investment in an industry-leading medical spa: Glo MedSpa in Wilmington, North Carolina. This new partner reinforces AMP's position as the largest, fastest growing multi-brand aesthetic platform in the United States.

Glo MedSpa is the premier North Carolina destination for those seeking high-quality aesthetic services. Since the spa opened in 2005, the practice's approach to skincare has been based on science, prevention and maintenance. The "Glo Girls" at Glo MedSpa are celebrated statewide as the destination for injectables, lasers and non-surgical treatments.

This growth investment aligns with AMP's goal of building the leading aesthetics platform in the United States. "We are thrilled to partner with this exceptional practice," details Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP Chief Executive Officer. "AMP will empower Glo MedSpa to do what it does best; provide exceptional patient experiences. Together we will collaborate to serve even more patients in North Carolina."

ABOUT AMP

Advanced Medaesthetic Partners ("AMP") is the largest, fastest growing premier medical aesthetics platform in the United States. Focusing on partnerships with medical spas, plastic surgery practices and cosmetic dermatology practices, AMP operates in an aligned growth model with owners. AMP is the alternative to traditional Private Equity consolidation for owners who desire to grow their practices and offer their employees further career opportunities. AMP partnership support includes premium marketing, managerial and clinical training, human resource and recruiting, operational and information technology, and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – developing their people and serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

