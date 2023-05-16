Biocoat Incorporated Expands Executive Team, Adds Industry Expert Greg Santorno as Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HORSHAM, Pa., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat Incorporated, a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings and coating equipment for medical devices, announced today that it has added Gregory (Greg) Santorno as the Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The Biocoat executive team is expanding to support its commitment to serving current and new clients with superior customer support and industry-leading coating performance.

"A key part of Biocoat's success has been by providing superior customer service at every step of the coating process," said Jim Moran, President and CEO, Biocoat. "Greg's deep expertise in the medical device field will enable Biocoat to improve relationships with our current customers, while enabling us educate others on the benefits of our industry leading HYDAK coatings, services, and coating equipment. Greg's global experience in developing customer-specific solutions will enable us to expand our geographic reach and best serve our customers well into the future."

Santorno comes to Biocoat with over 20 years of medical device industry experience. Prior to joining Biocoat, Santorno served as Vice President of Global Accounts at Viant Medical and spent nearly 20 years with Integer Holdings Corporation in various commercial, operations, and functional leadership roles. Santorno received a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University.

"I am very excited to join Biocoat, a leader in the hydrophilic coating industry. Biocoat's full-service coating offering is a perfect solution for those developing cutting-edge medical devices that to wish to maximize the overall performance of their medical devices," explained Santorno.

About Biocoat Incorporated

Biocoat Incorporated is a full-service coatings provider specializing in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers, start-up companies, and contract manufacturers. Biocoat also provides coating services and equipment to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

