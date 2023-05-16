Condado Tacos announces partnership with GreenPlaces on National Love a Tree Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a fun, high energy atmosphere, has announced a company-wide partnership with GreenPlaces, an action based sustainability partner who works with companies to achieve results toward making a tangible impact on its community, while helping its partner companies create a climate-positive future.

"We are thrilled to join forces with GreenPlaces, and to build upon the principles that the Condado Tacos brand was originally created," said Joe Kahn, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Condado Tacos. "We are committed to this shared mission that business doesn't have to come at the cost of the planet."

Condado Tacos will work with GreenPlaces and focus on programs that track the company's footprint, remove carbon, reduce emissions and to tell the story of why this initiative is so core to Condado Tacos, as a growth focused NextGen restaurant company. This will be achieved through an analysis of the company's buildings, its land and space, through its employees, vehicles and its HVAC, refrigerants, appliances, electricity and natural gas utilized.

About Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location in the Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the award-winning taco joint has grown to 44 restaurants in 16 markets: in metro areas such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, and now Knoxville and Louisville — with many more on the way in 2023 — and was recently named Breakout Brand of the Year and Breakout Retailer. Condado Tacos is all about craveable, fresh, preservative free tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and social atmosphere, at a check average of $18-$19 per person. Condado has perfected the build-your-own model by enabling guests to choose exactly what they want — from toppings to proteins along with the creatively-stuffed taco shell and double deckers. Condado Tacos prides itself on fresh, high-quality ingredients and its vibe is embracing the community while celebrating the individuality of its staff and its guests.

