DeepBrain AI Launches AI Interview

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DeepBrain AI, a deep-learning based video synthesis startup company and innovator of AI-generated Virtual Humans, announced AI Interview, a new service designed to modernize and streamline the interview screening process. The industry first offering combines DeepBrain AI's generative AI video with OpenAI's large language model to create a first of its kind automated question-and-answer session, guided by an AI Human, designed to help hiring managers quickly find and progress the right candidates to the face-to-face interview stage enabling a faster and smarter hiring process.

Key features and benefits of AI Interview include:

Streamlined scheduling – Job candidates are invited via email and can engage in AI Interviews whenever they have free time and hiring managers can review AI Interview results anytime eliminating the need to go back and forth trying to arrange a screening interview.

An engaging and friendly AI Human interface – The AI Interview candidate screening interface is similar to a video call, with the AI Human asking questions and the candidate providing answers.

Smarter, personalized questions and concise candidate summaries – The use of a large language model (LLM) to automatically scan the candidate's resume and to generate questions directly related to their experience as it pertains to the open position. This creates a smarter understanding of the candidate and their capabilities. The session is recorded for future video review and summarized for quick scanning.

"For most organizations, the initial candidate screening process is a time-consuming and labor-intensive process but one that is vitally important when it comes to finding and progressing the right talent through the hiring process. Prior to the economic downturn, the average open position attracted 250 resumes and since most human resources professionals wear a few hats, that meant most resumes only received around six seconds of attention," said Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. "'AI Interview' helps speed up the screening process, ensuring that all resumes are thoroughly reviewed, removing any initial human bias, and ensuring that the most qualified candidates are progressed through the stages, while also removing the need to juggle schedules between the candidate and interviewer since participation and reviews can happen when convenient for both parties."

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI humanizes digital interactions with the world's fastest, most realistic virtual humans by providing real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce, hospitality, and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. The company, with its US headquarters in Palo Alto, California, has won multiple awards for its technology, AI Studios, and AI Human platforms, including the CES 2022 and 2023 Innovation Award. Already recognized as the virtual human leader across the Asia Pacific region, the company is rapidly growing in North American and European markets. For more information visit www.deepbrain.io.

