Digital Turbine to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 24, 2023, at 4:30pm ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, May 24th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 9200430. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through May 31, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 5576243.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

