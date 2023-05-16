KORE Announces Retail Offering with Fixed Wireless Access

High-bandwidth 5G connectivity is a plug-and-play solution for retail and restaurant applications

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, has announced the launch of its new vertical offering in retail solutions. The retail industry is rapidly undergoing a digital transformation, and KORE has aligned its portfolio to offer high-bandwidth solutions to meet these needs.

KORE is now trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol KORE (PRNewsfoto/KORE Wireless) (PRNewswire)

The KORE Retail solution includes high bandwidth 5G cellular connectivity through fixed wireless access (FWA) to provide high-speed internet access traditionally available through wireline solutions. As many new retail applications rely on higher data volume and speed, a 5G network can offer greater bandwidth to support these new and evolving applications.

"Digital transformation is rapidly picking up steam across retail and restaurant chains, and we are seeing some interesting applications within this segment," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. "Moving entirely to cellular connectivity or leveraging cellular as a failover technology is not easy. KORE has worked hard to make it simple to adopt through our fixed wireless access solutions."

Retailers and restaurants, in particular, are seeing the benefits of adding 5G solutions on-site, because this high-bandwidth connectivity supports the segment's growing digital needs beyond point-of-sales devices, including connected tablets, digital ordering, third-party integrations with delivery services, video analytics and many other connected technologies to streamline operations and eliminate the wired/wireless divide. Adding best-in-class 5G technology and connectivity, however, can be challenging, especially when addressing the different carrier needs in locations across the country.

With this new pre-configured solution, KORE is providing high bandwidth digital transformation enablement to a national restaurant chain. KORE is leveraging Cradlepoint Netcloud with 5G wireless edge solutions as this restaurant chain moves to modernize its connectivity by leveraging 5G cellular across its hundreds of U.S. locations.

Without utilizing KORE as a connectivity provider, this restaurant chain would have had to individually source cellular connectivity based on location. KORE is able to provide a singular approach to multi-carrier connectivity and also provide this customer with a connectivity management platform to control and monitor its usage and billing in a unified approach. KORE is also providing onboarding via its customer success department and 24/7 support throughout the implementation of the solution, making the deployment simple, seamless and decreasing time to market.

KORE will present a live webinar on IoT Tech and Trends on June 7, 2023, which will explain in greater detail the benefit and use cases behind 5G high-bandwidth and fixed wireless access. This webinar will feature industry experts who have seen success in the IoT and FWA market and will discuss the most current and pertinent trends in the cellular fixed wireless access market. Register here for this event.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

KORE Investors Contact:

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@korewireless.com

+1-678-392-2335

KORE Media Contact:

Alisa Moloney

Senior Director of Marketing

Email: amoloney@korewireless.com

+1-770-365-8382

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KORE Wireless