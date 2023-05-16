Mitgo wins big at the largest digital festival OMR, strengthening its position as a global partner marketing player

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitgo's appearance proves that global solutions are key to success in the competitive, fast-growing performance marketing sector.

Between May 9-10, more than 70,000 visitors packed into Hamburg Messe for this year's OMR festival. The two-day event offered the marketing and digital scene more than 800 speakers on seven stages, alongside them tennis player-turned-investor Serena Williams and beauty brand owner and the German "Shark Tank" jury member Judith Williams.

Mitgo was a Premium Exhibitor alongside 1000+ tech and marketing companies, including Meta, Google, Twitch and Pinterest. A big event for the company, not only because representatives of Mitgo businesses Admitad , Takeads , Tapfiliate , FairSavings and ConvertSocial came together to share insights into partnership marketing, but also because it was the first time Mitgo's businesses stood united under one banner.

Many new and important business connections were made and, crucially, we were able to deepen existing partnerships, showcasing the wider scope of opportunities enabled by cross-platform cooperation between our whole family of businesses.

Popular themes discussed revolved around global scalability, the rise of native and contextual advertising, privacy-first services and data-driven solutions in a cookieless world.

"We're in the middle of a major market shift in the performance marketing sector" says CEO and Mitgo founder, Alexander Bachmann, "there is more worldwide demand for cross-business, cross-channel partnership solutions."

While OMR is mainly Germany-focussed, Mitgo was able to demonstrate its truly global presence. As well as Europe and its key markets (Poland), our first-hand experience in India, the US and MENA was eagerly listened to, leading to a number of deals sealed on a global level.

"OMR is an ideal location for new ideas and trends in the digital world, where Mitgo has a place as a truly global, partnership-driven player" - Artem Ozekov, VP of Partnership Sevices at Mitgo.

The festival proved a success, with Mitgo welcoming more than 500 visitors to their stand, many of whom were top players in the digital sphere.

As a result, the company looks forward to securing many new partnerships in the Fintech, Martech and social commerce sectors, sectors we believe will see major growth in the very near future.

"Our focus remains on creating cross-partnership solutions and services with scalability at their heart" confirms CEO Alexander Bachmann.

