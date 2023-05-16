TogoRun Ranked Among Highest-Scoring Companies on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Prestigious Recognition Marks Significant Growth of TogoRun as MarCom Agency of Record Providing Clients with Streamlined Strategic Commercialization, Public Relations, and Public Affairs Services

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a woman-owned global health and well-being communications, marketing, and public affairs agency, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16 and will be prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

"We are so proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Inc. magazine reflecting our commitment to the professional and personal well-being and happiness of our team," said TogoRun President, CEO, and Owner Gloria "Glo" Janata, JD. "At TogoRun, people are the heart of our organization and the key to our success. We work together every day to make a healthy impact for our clients and the world and are truly blessed to be on the sled together with the best team and client partners in the business."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. TogoRun ranked among the highest-scoring companies, with 100% engagement and a total overall score of 95%, indicating a team that goes above and beyond in their work, advocates for the agency, and intends to stay on the sled into the future.

To celebrate this honor, TogoRun has released "The Untold Story: TogoRun," a short film that captures the heart of the agency's mission and invites talent to join the expanding TogoRun global team. Positions include full-time remote staff as well as paid internships through our Trailblazer Intern Program (TIP), which focuses on developing strategies and tools to close health disparity gaps.

TogoRun Chief Operating Officer and Head of Digital Marketing Sheetal Davitt said, "Creating a company that prioritizes every team member's well-being along with its purpose-driven work is not just a privilege, but ­­a responsibility we all share. Winning Inc.'s Best Places to Work 2023 is a testament to driving a workplace culture that supports our values and the values of our client partners: commitment, courage, creativity, craftsmanship, and community."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling the untold story. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners in +90 markets, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical device, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 230 industry awards, including Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2023 and Best in Business for Marketing in 2022, and donates at least 11% of time each year in pro bono services to non-profits that share our values. Visit us here: www.TogoRun.com. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and, Twitter.

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a woman-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Including award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital consumer health and beauty agency VegaRun, full service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. GMJ Global is a proud partner of the UN Global Compact. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

