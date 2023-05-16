Veteran Hospitality Leader Joins Lodging Dynamics as Vice President of Commercial Strategy

PROVO, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, today announced the appointment of Cassie Bond as its Vice President of Commercial Strategy. Cassie brings award-winning experience driving top-line revenue for premium hotel brands.

Recognized for her strategic initiatives and as an innovative thought leader, Cassie has been published in numerous industry publications. Among her many accomplishments, Cassie received the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Americas Corporate Revenue Management of the Year award in 2018 and was recognized among the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in DC by Women We Admire. She is also an active Women Leading Travel & Hospitality member, which focuses on inspiring and empowering fellow women leaders in the travel and hospitality space.

"Bringing Cassie to Lodging Dynamics is a strategic decision as we work to deliver strong financial results for our owners. Cassie will lead our sales, marketing, eCommerce, and revenue management services, taking our commercial strategy to the next level," stated Jamie Caraher, President and CEO of Lodging Dynamics. "Cassie's vision, leadership, and expertise are just what we need to continue leading in market share and driving increased RevPAR across our portfolio for our owners," concluded Caraher.

"I am thrilled to join Lodging Dynamics and their team of world-class talent, known for putting people first, operational excellence, and delivering on their promise. The Company has an exciting vision to continue establishing itself as a leader in third-party management and a plan to make it happen. As a commercially driven organization, I am excited to support the Company's priority in driving top-line revenue and delivering exceptional financial results for our owners," commented Cassie.

Cassie is a Certified Hospitality Revenue Manager with the American Hotel & Lodging Association and a Certified Revenue Management Executive with HSMAI. She attended the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

