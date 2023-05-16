WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER INTRODUCES ALL-NEW TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVOR AND TEAMS UP WITH MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF CURTIS STONE TO CELEBRATE LAUNCH

Collaboration on Waterloo-infused "Tropical Fruit Bar" to be sold exclusively at his Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant while Summer Berry returns to broad distribution and Waterloo retailer distribution expands

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, today announced the launch of its all-new Tropical Fruit sparkling water, available as a limited-time-only (LTO) offering for the summer season. Alongside this launch comes the broad return of fan-favorite Summer Berry, now available year-round nationwide. To celebrate the launch of Tropical Fruit, the brand has collaborated once again with celebrity chef and TV personality Curtis Stone to create a unique Waterloo-infused treat available in a summer-inspired picnic basket for a limited-time only at his Michelin-starred restaurant, Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant.

Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone collaborates with Waterloo Sparkling Water to create a summer inspired dessert, featuring Waterloo Sparkling Water's newest limited-time-only flavor (PRNewswire)

The inspiration for the brand's all-new Tropical Fruit flavor was "big summer fun" – crashing waves and outdoor adventures under the hot summer sun. Waterloo flavor artists started with blood orange for sweetness, layered on pineapple to lift the flavor, and added juicy mango for a riper, nuanced tropical taste. After iterating 75+ times and rounding out the profile with hints of other exotic fruits, the Innovation Team arrived at their final destination – a bright, nostalgic and uniquely refreshing medley perfect for summer fun anywhere. Waterloo's Tropical Fruit can be enjoyed straight from a chilled can, in a mocktail or cocktail -- and in a Tropical Fruit Bar dessert recipe crafted in collaboration with celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

This unique Tropical Fruit Bar recipe, created in celebration of this new flavor, is the latest addition to Curtis Stone's Waterloo-infused tasting menu. He also has curated a premium picnic basket for purchase at the Butcher Shop in his Los Angeles restaurant, Gwen, that will include the Waterloo-infused dessert bar, signature charcuterie, cheese and crudité, cans of Waterloo Tropical Fruit Sparkling Water, and a picnic blanket. Baskets will be available to consumers starting Tuesday, May 16th while supplies last, at $50 for a 2-person basket and $85 for a 4-person basket. For those who are unable to pick up their own picnic basket at his LA hotspot, fans can test out the Tropical Fruit bar recipe at home.

Tropical Fruit Bars – An island-inspired delight with fruit-flavored filling and crisp graham cracker crust, featuring Waterloo's Tropical Fruit Sparkling Water.

"I'm so excited to continue my partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water, a brand that is continuously pushing boundaries in the world of flavor development. After learning about their limited-time only Tropical Fruit offering, I knew I would be stocking up for my own summer barbecues, beach outings, and picnics. As an Aussie, I'm always inspired by tropical flavors, sunshine, and memories of home. This Tropical Fruit sparkling water embodies all those things, with an exotic and citrusy profile that makes me want to hop on my longboard as soon as I take a sip," says celebrity Chef Curtis Stone. "Everyone in the LA area should swing by my Hollywood spot, Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, to pick up their own picnic basket, featuring my Tropical Fruit Bars and this delicious new Waterloo flavor. Get outdoors, spread a blanket, crack open a can, and enjoy a picnic to get pumped for summer!"

The launch of Tropical Fruit comes on the heels of significant distribution gains for the brand, including national distribution at Walmart, Sprouts, Food Lion and Fresh Direct, and greater assortment on shelf at Albertson Safeway, Kroger, Target and Meijer. "Retailers see our growth at 10X the category – and want us on their shelves," said Jason Shiver, Waterloo Sparkling Water CEO. "Our continued success with new flavor innovations, like our newest Tropical Fruit, has brought more consumers into the brand, helping to drive household penetration growth higher than any core competitor – proof that our products deliver a unique, full-out flavor experience that consumers want."

Like all Waterloo varieties, Tropical Fruit is free of calories, sugar, and sweeteners. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall refreshing experience that supports active and healthy lifestyles. For those looking for more ways to enjoy the latest summer LTO offering, Waterloo has also developed two new refreshing mocktail recipes, the Paradise Punch and the Tropical Island Sunrise.

Waterloo Tropical Fruit Sparkling Water is available beginning this month at retailers nationwide, including Target, Whole Foods Market, HEB, Central Market, select Albertson Safeway divisions including Jewel, Walmart.com, Hy-Vee, select Costco divisions, Smart & Final, Fresh Thyme and more -- through the summer only.

Waterloo Summer Berry Sparkling Water is now on shelf year-round at Walmart nationwide, joining Publix, Meijer, HEB, Central Market, and ecommerce platforms, with summer-only availability at Whole Foods Market, Target, select Albertson Safeway divisions, select Costco divisions and more beginning this month.

For more information and to find a retailer near you, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo go all in on full flavor every day – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide . For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook .

Waterloo Tropical Fruit Sparkling Water (PRNewswire)

Summer-Inspired picnic basket for purchase at Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, featuring NEW Waterloo Tropical Fruit sparkling water and Tropical Fruit Bar for a limited-time-only (PRNewswire)

Waterloo-infused Tropical Fruit Bar created in collaboration with Chef Curtis Stone (PRNewswire)

Waterloo Sparkling Water (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waterloo Sparkling Water