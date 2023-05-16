Wichita Furniture & Mattress Partners with BEDGEAR® to Launch 'Experiential Retail'

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on enhancing breathability, personalized fit and responsible sourcing, is partnering with Wichita Furniture & Mattress to unveil BEDGEAR's new captivating in-store retail theater displays at Wichita Furniture & Mattress's new store grand opening at 4200 W. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS on May 16. The new installations will give a unique, high-tech and interactive guest experience to customers in the Kansas area that is unlike any other retailer.

Retail theater displays such as the interactive PillowID Finder allow in-store shoppers to use a touchscreen to find their personally fitted pillow based on their body shape, temperature preference, and sleep position. The Airflow Pedestal, which demonstrates the immense breathability of BEDGEAR's Performance pillows, will also be included in BEDGEAR's retail theater.

"Boring retail is dead," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Consumers want a fun, engaging, and educational in-store experience which is why we are partnering with Wichita Furniture. We align on the same frame of mind and know we can overcome shopping for bedding as being looked on as an exhausting errand."

"I played baseball throughout my college career, so I understand the importance of getting a good night's sleep because it helped me perform my best on the field," said Vice President Jordan Storey of Wichita Furniture & Mattress. "We are focused on incorporating new and innovative technologies, and that's why we partnered with BEDGEAR. Its Performance bedding reduces overheating and interrupted sleep so sleepers maximize their rest, allowing them to perform better throughout the day."

Wichita Furniture & Mattress will be carrying BEDGEAR's award-winning M3 Performance® Mattress, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors as well as baby and kids bedding that all feature BEDGEAR's smart fabric technologies, such as moisture-wicking Dri-Tec®, instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ and Air-X®, which enhances airflow. The Storm Performance® Pillow and Flow Performance® Pillow are just a few of BEDGEAR's best sellers with cutting-edge cooling technologies that are available at Wichita Furniture & Mattress.

With a focus on highlighting cutting-edge technologies in the new store location, Wichita Furniture & Mattress is also an authorized Wichita seller of SONOS, the audio brand that brings every room together with incredible sound for music and TV. SONOS provides consumers with the coolest tech for their sleep and the coolest tech for their homes.

"With the unparalleled growth in streaming, music has become ample and immediate," said Sonos Chief Executive Officer John MacFarlane. "By offering SONOS at Wichita Furniture & Mattress, we have enabled a technologically advanced relationship between streaming and bedding, a combination that is new to both industries."

As part of Wichita Furniture & Mattress's grand opening, BEDGEAR's Storm Performance® Travel Pillow will be part of its customer appreciation giveaway.

ABOUT Wichita Furniture & Mattress

Wichita Furniture & Mattress started in 1989 with a 10,000 square foot showroom on Second and Cleveland in Wichita. The business offered customers in the Wichita area an alternative hassle-free way to sell their gently used furniture items and buy new furniture closeout pieces direct from manufacturers.

In 1990 the store was growing at such a pace that it was necessary to relocate to a larger facility. The new location was three times the size of the first location at 30,000 square feet, located just west of Oliver on 13th Street, which is where the store is located today.

In 2023 a new superstore location was added in West Wichita, and when combined with the original location display new furniture, mattresses, accessories and TVs in over 160,000 square feet of showroom space from the world's leading manufacturers. The company is a stocking dealer with over 120,000 square feet of distribution facilities stocking over $15 million of inventory ready for immediate fulfillment.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

