Greyhound and FlixBus Expect Strongest Summer 2023 Demand this Memorial Day

New data reveals bus riders will travel an average of 300 miles this holiday weekend.

FlixBus and Greyhound travelers will choose from almost 2,300 destinations across the U.S., Canada , and Mexico

FlixBus celebrates 5th Anniversary of North American operations on June 1

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix North America Inc., the Dallas-based entity overseeing both Greyhound and FlixBus across North America, announced today that its pre-bookings for Memorial Day weekend will be the busiest of 2023 as millions of Americans kick off the unofficial start of summer by traveling to almost 2,300 destinations across North America. As the two brands look ahead to the rest of summer 2023, Labor Day and Fourth of July will be the second and third busiest weekends ahead for bus travelers.

"Summer is fast approaching, and we're thrilled to help make planning easy and convenient for the millions of travelers who seek the most affordable way to visit thousands of destinations across North America ," said Kai Boysan , CEO. "Greyhound and FlixBus offer a great value for travelers who can rely on us to make the most of their summer adventure."

Munich -based Flix SE acquired Greyhound Lines Inc. in 2021 to bring together two of the largest mobility providers in the intercity bus industry. With Greyhound being synonymous with intercity bus travel in the United States and FlixBus' global mobility expertise, the two companies announced the co-integration of their booking platform in early 2023 to enable a shared, extended intercity bus network from which customers can more easily search, book and travel throughout North America .

Celebrate Summer with North America's Largest Bus Network

FlixBus and Greyhound analyzed travel trends by examining more than 5,200 schedules just two weeks ahead of the holiday weekend and found:

Memorial Day bookings have increased by 70% compared to last year.

Most Memorial Day bus travelers will leave on Friday and return on Monday.

The majority of Greyhound/FlixBus passengers plan to travel an average of 300 total miles for Memorial Day weekend.

In 2022, Memorial Day was the busiest summer travel weekend for Greyhound/FlixBus passengers, and that momentum will continue in 2023.

FlixBus/Greyhound's most popular destinations are New York City , Los Angeles , Boston , and Philadelphia , and top states include New York , California , Florida , and Massachusetts

Wherever solo travelers or families are heading, Greyhound and FlixBus help travelers see the world, no matter their budgets. The company encourages passengers to book early to obtain the lowest possible price on their upcoming trips, and there is still availability on many of the brands' most popular routes to the following destinations this Memorial Day weekend:

About Flix NA

Flix North America Inc., parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., provides the largest intercity bus transportation and booking platform for North America . A subsidiary of Germany -based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America Inc. provides services in the United States , Canada , and Mexico , with almost 2,300 destinations across its network. Greyhound, FlixBus and their operating partners offer a smart and affordable alternative for travel that helps passengers reduce their impact on the environment and embrace a collective, sustainable approach to mobility.

