Sercomm Philippines Holds Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art and Green Facility in Carmelray Industrial Park 1

Manufacturing center expansion aims to become regional hub to serve North America and Southeast Asia markets and create 5,000 job opportunities in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Philippines, an affiliate of Sercomm Corporation, marked the grand opening of its new and advanced factory center, located in Carmelray Industrial Park 1 in Calamba, Philippines. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) government officials and academic leaders were on hand for Factory Phase I opening ceremony.

Sercomm Philippines is a world-class professional networking equipment manufacturing site aiming to become Sercomm's regional hub to serve North America and Southeast Asia markets, providing a one-stop integrated service of R&D design, manufacturing and quality assurance. With a more than 2.5 billion peso investment, the manufacturing center is expected to attract local talent and create job opportunities, with an expected total employment of 5,000 employees. The 20,000 m2 facility, which specializes in wireless telecommunication devices such as 5G and fiber products, is a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly building adhering to the highest energy conservation standards. To cope with growing business, Sercomm also plans to construct Factory Phase II. Once completed, the manufacturing and R&D center will be 48,000 m2, and the total capacity will be further expanded to 40 million units in 2025.

Sercomm, the parent company of Sercomm Philippines, is a leading global manufacturer of telecoms and broadband equipment. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operations network covers markets in North and Central America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its customer base includes the world's top service providers, networking OEMs, and system integrators. Sercomm was also recently recognized as "Asia's overall Best Managed Company" and "Asia's Best Company in Telecommunications" by FinanceAsia Magazine in 2022.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual said, "The Philippines has abundant natural resources and a vibrant and tech-savvy talent pool. Among the leading companies in the industry that have chosen to establish manufacturing facilities in the Philippines is Sercomm that is pioneering innovation. We at DTI welcome, with optimism, Sercomm's establishment of cutting-edge facilities in the Philippines, strengthening the country's industrial competitiveness and facilitating employment generation."

"The Philippines' sufficient talent and geographical location between Eurasia and the Pacific Ocean makes it a suitable design and manufacturing center for North America and Southeast Asia. With the strong support of DTI in its inception, Sercomm chose Philippines to be its strategic regional operation center," James Wang, Sercomm Group Chairman stated, "The new Sercomm Philippines facility is an eco-friendly green building, where technology is integrated into humanities, and it also reflects the corporate commitment of sustainability."

The company has also inked a LOI (Letter of Intent) with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). Sercomm Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to invest in the talent incubation and to expand its manufacturing facility and production scale in the economic zone, and PEZA will continuously provide any needed support. With Sercomm's strong collaboration in bringing the most advanced technologies to ecozones, high-tech industries will diversify PEZA's investment profile and increasingly raise the value chain.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

