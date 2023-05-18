SunPower Appoints Audrey Zibelman to its Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, today announced that Audrey Zibelman has been appointed to its board of directors. Zibelman brings extensive experience driving innovation and leading the transition to clean energy at large organizations in the private and public sectors as a board member, CEO and government leader.

"Audrey is one of the most accomplished executives advancing the energy industry transformation, and I am honored to welcome her to our board," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "With her multifaceted experience in the power sector, I expect she will bring a unique and valuable perspective to SunPower as we aim to lead the market in rapid adoption of solar energy and home electrification."

Zibelman currently serves as an advisor and non-executive director to multiple companies and organizations leading on climate change including President Biden's National Infrastructure Advisory Council. Zibelman has served in a number of executive roles throughout her storied career, most recently as vice president of X, Alphabet's moonshot factory. There, she led a team focused on building accurate digital tools necessary for a decarbonized power system. Prior to that, she served as managing director and CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator, the national power and gas system operator for Australia. There, she spearheaded the development of a market for consumer owned distributed power resources and established the roadmap for Australia to decarbonize its national power system.

Earlier in her career, Zibelman acted as chair of the New York Public Service Commission where she was a member of the governor's cabinet and led massive regulatory reform of the electric industry to support a decarbonized grid. Previously, she was chief operating officer of PJM, the world's largest wholesale energy market and a long-time executive of Xcel Energy, the United States' fifth largest multi-state integrated gas and electric utility.

"Consumer adoption of clean energy is a vital piece of the decarbonization puzzle. I am looking forward to working with SunPower to accelerate the shift to solar so more people can take advantage of renewable, resilient energy while creating a cleaner and more stable grid," said Zibelman.

SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions designed and warranted by one company that give customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

